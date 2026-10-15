Line it up

And laugh together, too, apparently. It was actually Rodgers who first pulled back the curtain on that Wednesday.

Rodgers shared that guards Mason McCormick and Brock Hoffman make him chuckle with their on-field trash talk, while their understudy Gennings Dunker is hilarious in meetings. Dunker, the third-round pick out of Iowa, is on the reserve/injured list with a knee issue but hasn't let that stop him from regaling his starting quarterback and teammates with his sense of humor.

"Dunker, he has a responsibility. Every single day, he's got to tell a joke up front, and he is phenomenal," Rodgers said. "I mean, it's from day one of training camp back in Latrobe. He'd go up there, he puts his hand up, says his name, where he's from, a little fun fact — we started adding to it, which was great; I can't wait for the fun facts every day — and then the jokes. He's probably about 95% as far as the ones that hit."

That's about the same percentage of dropbacks Rodgers was hit on Sunday. It's not all fun and games, of course. Protecting their future Hall of Famer quarterback is serious business.

But the personal dynamics always factor into a group that plays on one accord. With the Buccaneers and their propensity to blitz next up on the schedule, communication will be paramount yet again — and they'll work to get it all ironed out after a nice punchline from Dunker.

"I think it's all part of being a cohesive offensive line," McCarthy said. "I've talked repeatedly about the importance of this from a starter standpoint, the five guys playing as much together, and how important it is for their on-field success. But yeah, it's a very close group."

As long as the offensive line does its job, Rodgers will have time to do his. Then, the pass-catchers will take it from there.

The Steelers have seen a lot of man-to-man coverage so far this year. Under head coach Todd Bowles, the Buccaneers have played their fare share to this point in the season themselves.