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Line it up

Oct 15, 2026 at 01:00 PM
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Brian Batko

Contributing Writer/Editor

As the Steelers dig deeper into their assortment of skill-position players, elevating running backs and wide receivers to the game-day roster the past few weeks, one unit has had some time to coalesce.

The offensive line has started the same five since Week 3, developing the sort of chemistry that can help the room turn into a strength for the Steelers, both in the run game and pass game. Aaron Rodgers was sacked a season-low one time in Sunday's 34-22 win against the Colts, while Jaylen Warren rushed for 101 yards and averaged 6.8 per carry.

"I'll tell you, O-line groups, the best ones I've been around are usually really tight, both on and off the field," head coach Mike McCarthy said before practice Thursday. "I think our group definitely falls in that category. They spend a tremendous amount of time together. They come in and they work out together, they lift together on their off days and things like that."

And laugh together, too, apparently. It was actually Rodgers who first pulled back the curtain on that Wednesday.

Rodgers shared that guards Mason McCormick and Brock Hoffman make him chuckle with their on-field trash talk, while their understudy Gennings Dunker is hilarious in meetings. Dunker, the third-round pick out of Iowa, is on the reserve/injured list with a knee issue but hasn't let that stop him from regaling his starting quarterback and teammates with his sense of humor.

"Dunker, he has a responsibility. Every single day, he's got to tell a joke up front, and he is phenomenal," Rodgers said. "I mean, it's from day one of training camp back in Latrobe. He'd go up there, he puts his hand up, says his name, where he's from, a little fun fact — we started adding to it, which was great; I can't wait for the fun facts every day — and then the jokes. He's probably about 95% as far as the ones that hit."

That's about the same percentage of dropbacks Rodgers was hit on Sunday. It's not all fun and games, of course. Protecting their future Hall of Famer quarterback is serious business.

But the personal dynamics always factor into a group that plays on one accord. With the Buccaneers and their propensity to blitz next up on the schedule, communication will be paramount yet again — and they'll work to get it all ironed out after a nice punchline from Dunker.

"I think it's all part of being a cohesive offensive line," McCarthy said. "I've talked repeatedly about the importance of this from a starter standpoint, the five guys playing as much together, and how important it is for their on-field success. But yeah, it's a very close group."

As long as the offensive line does its job, Rodgers will have time to do his. Then, the pass-catchers will take it from there.

The Steelers have seen a lot of man-to-man coverage so far this year. Under head coach Todd Bowles, the Buccaneers have played their fare share to this point in the season themselves.

"It starts with protection, number one. You play man because you're trying to get the quarterback's time clock to play a little longer," McCarthy said. "And then with that, schematically, we can help our guys. At the end of the day, it comes down to route-running, and we've just got to continue to work on it."

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