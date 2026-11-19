When McCarthy was the head coach in Dallas, the Cowboys saw the Texans a couple of times in the Texas Showdown, an in-state inter-conference rivalry replete with a Governor's Cup to claim and everything. That one dates back to the days of the Cowboys versus the Houston Oilers.

The Cowboys also played in Philadelphia every season, so McCarthy understands that environmental challenge. Pittsburgh is his world now, and again, so it will be worlds colliding in a way.

"I enjoyed the experience. There's a lot of energy in that stadium," McCarthy said of Lincoln Financial Field. "It's going to be an excellent atmosphere. I enjoy those venues. I've always enjoyed going to Philadelphia. I think growing up in Pittsburgh, you're naturally, genetically bred to compete against people from Philadelphia, if I can say that as nicely as possible, so I've always enjoyed going there."

It's not exactly the familiarity, or contempt, of a divisional opponent. But it's a different opportunity in its own lane.

The Steelers have a couple of Philadelphia-area natives in quarterback Will Howard and receiver Max Hurleman, as well as three Penn State alumni. Punter Cameron Johnston, running back Lew Nichols and offensive lineman Jack Driscoll played for the Eagles, as did Nick Herbig's older brother Nate (before the Steelers).

As McCarthy referenced, the Steelers and Eagles merged in 1943 to form the Phil-Pitt Combine — eventually being known as the Steagles — amid World War II. That team went 5-4-1.

His mention of 1965 acknowledges the last time the Steelers won in Philadelphia, a streak that's certainly strange and frustrating, but one that has no bearing on this game. There's so much turnover on a year-to-year basis in the NFL that even from 2024 until now, so much has changed for both clubs. That includes McCarthy, as well as quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is 3-1 in his career as a starter in Philadelphia, including a playoff win.