An uncommon opponent in NFL parlance is one you don't see every year, particularly outside of your conference.
But there have been a relative wealth of common matchups in the commonwealth between the Steelers and Eagles, who will meet Sunday for the third time in five years. That's the nature of the NFL's rotating 17th game, pitting AFC against NFC alternating home and road each season.
This year, they're on each other's schedules because they both won their divisions in 2025. This isn't a college type of rivalry, a la Pitt and Penn State battling for Pennsylvania. Nor is it a PIAA state championship for all the marbles.
Nonetheless, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy isn't one to shy away from the pride of the franchise he grew up admiring and now leads to the opposite end of the Keystone State. McCarthy has embraced the rich legacy of the Steelers from the moment he arrived. Representing Pittsburgh is meaningful to him anywhere, but facing the team on the other side of the turnpike is unique.
"Absolutely," McCarthy said Thursday before practice. "We talked about the rivalry, talked about 1965, so we're definitely aware of that. We talked about the Steagles during World War II, so I think anytime there's a history component, it's important to recognize that with your players — especially your new players. That's part of their experience here, and being in-tune with the history and tradition of the Pittsburgh Steelers."
When McCarthy was the head coach in Dallas, the Cowboys saw the Texans a couple of times in the Texas Showdown, an in-state inter-conference rivalry replete with a Governor's Cup to claim and everything. That one dates back to the days of the Cowboys versus the Houston Oilers.
The Cowboys also played in Philadelphia every season, so McCarthy understands that environmental challenge. Pittsburgh is his world now, and again, so it will be worlds colliding in a way.
"I enjoyed the experience. There's a lot of energy in that stadium," McCarthy said of Lincoln Financial Field. "It's going to be an excellent atmosphere. I enjoy those venues. I've always enjoyed going to Philadelphia. I think growing up in Pittsburgh, you're naturally, genetically bred to compete against people from Philadelphia, if I can say that as nicely as possible, so I've always enjoyed going there."
It's not exactly the familiarity, or contempt, of a divisional opponent. But it's a different opportunity in its own lane.
The Steelers have a couple of Philadelphia-area natives in quarterback Will Howard and receiver Max Hurleman, as well as three Penn State alumni. Punter Cameron Johnston, running back Lew Nichols and offensive lineman Jack Driscoll played for the Eagles, as did Nick Herbig's older brother Nate (before the Steelers).
As McCarthy referenced, the Steelers and Eagles merged in 1943 to form the Phil-Pitt Combine — eventually being known as the Steagles — amid World War II. That team went 5-4-1.
His mention of 1965 acknowledges the last time the Steelers won in Philadelphia, a streak that's certainly strange and frustrating, but one that has no bearing on this game. There's so much turnover on a year-to-year basis in the NFL that even from 2024 until now, so much has changed for both clubs. That includes McCarthy, as well as quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is 3-1 in his career as a starter in Philadelphia, including a playoff win.
"It's a good fan base, really good sports town, got some great teams, some historic teams there," Rodgers said. "The hockey, the baseball, the basketball, and obviously the football [team] has had a lot of success over the years, too. It's a rowdy group. I mean, I've had some interesting interactions over the years there. But it's a fun place to play."