Ready to fly

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy is a first-timer when it comes to an international game in the regular season. But he's not entirely a novice to the overall experience when it comes to the NFL.

McCarthy was asked before practice Wednesday at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex about the 1994 and 1998 American Bowl in Tokyo when he was coaching for the Chiefs. In his five seasons on staff in Kansas City, first as an offensive assistant and then as quarterbacks coach, the Chiefs played in that exhibition excursion twice.

Talk about a blast from the past. McCarthy's answer was like listening to the football lifer rifling through old keepsakes in the attic as he went down memory lane.

"Goodness, that was a long time ago," McCarthy said. "Tokyo was 138 degrees heat index … but it was a fun trip. It was preseason, so I think that definitely helped."

Indeed, when McCarthy occasionally rattles off lessons learned from longtime head coach Marty Schottenheimer, his boss in Kansas City, or working with Joe Montana, Japan rarely comes up. But with the Steelers headed to Stade de France this week to face the Saints for the NFL's first foray into Paris, McCarthy does have a modicum of memories to draw from.

Of course, it didn't matter then in the standings if the Chiefs beat the Vikings or the Packers. The 2026 Steelers are 4-2 and want to stack a third consecutive victory to keep pace in the heated AFC North.

"The first time, we went for like a week, and everybody got to enjoy the culture, Japan and Tokyo," McCarthy recalled. "The second one was earlier and a little quick. I thought it was great for the team camaraderie and the group dynamic, really, to do things away from football with your players and as a staff.