Rising to the occasions

Sunday against the Saints, tight end Darnell Washington made an unbelievable 4-yard touchdown grab in a tight red-zone situation. Those are the scenarios the Steelers worked on in their "smack-down" drill in training camp.

Later in that victory at Stade de France, inside linebacker Payton Wilson picked off a Tyler Shough pass when the Saints were driving inside the 10. You could call that a "Franco moment," to hearken back to the days in Latrobe when McCarthy would spring a game-like environment on the players. The whole point of it was to see who could rise up in times when you might be losing your momentum.

In fact, Chris Boswell's "fire drill" field goal at the end of the first half was an even better example of living out the instances they honed in practice. As McCarthy put it Monday, "we need these games — trust me."

"I've had an experience being 15-1 and not having really any close games, and then you get to the playoffs, and whoa, here you go, now you're in one," McCarthy said. "So, to dance those dances, have those memories, I think it's all part of your journey and what you can help try to emulate for your team. But close games are critical. Cleveland has won a bunch of close games. That pays forward.

As a result, McCarthy believes the Steelers are stacking wins as well as confidence. This is a franchise that has been excellent in close games over the years.

McCarthy is a head coach who has been excellent in close games over the years. Put those two together, a veteran head coach with veteran players, and there's a reason why the first round with the Browns has been the exception and not the rule.

"Everybody talks about being comfortable in those moments. Everybody trains game management. Everybody trains those situations week in and week out, going all the way back to the OTAs," McCarthy said. "But to have it in live action, the thunder, the rush-on field goal for us right at the end of the half. I don't know how many times we practiced that, and our guys, bang, they nailed it. It was perfect. You have to have those moments in live action."

Of course, the Steelers hope to have more of those moments if it comes to that in the rematch with Cleveland. McCarthy referred to the Browns as an "aggressive defense" with the way their secondary challenges receivers, and "well-coordinated" when it comes to putting their players in position to accentuate their skill sets.

But they're doing the same on offense, too, and that presents an area of improvement for the Steelers. Tackling is always key, and especially so in close games.