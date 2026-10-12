 Skip to main content
Advertising

Sorting through options

Oct 12, 2026 at 05:10 PM
Author Image
Brian Batko

Contributing Writer/Editor

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy is not resistant to change. Sometimes that's borne out of his own desire to try something new, but on other occasions, it's out of necessity.

The move of defensive coordinator Patrick Graham from the coaches' box to the sideline was a hunch that was easy enough to try out in Sunday's 34-22 win over the Colts. McCarthy has put plenty of thought into staff responsibilities, going back to the preseason, and felt a sense of urgency in that regard.

"Communication is, obviously, very important. Frankly, I thought the network of communication was what it needed to be yesterday on the defensive [phone] lines, from my interaction," McCarthy said Monday. "I've called games from the sideline. It's easier to call from the box. But the direct communication with the players, to me, has always been most important. We tried it the other way, and this is what it needs to look like, in my opinion."

Any coaching staff has the option of approaching game day both ways. The Steelers don't have the luxury of picking and choosing who fits into their passing game at the moment.

Not with receivers Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek out for this week at Tampa Bay, according to McCarthy, on top of veteran Michael Pittman Jr. landing on the reserve/injured list. But the Steelers have rookie second-rounder Germie Bernard accelerating each day.

From the meeting rooms to the walk-throughs to full-speed practices, Bernard has been "smooth" in McCarthy's view. Still, making it happen in live action is the final step, and Bernard did just that in Week 5 with six catches for 80 yards.

"Football comes easy to him," McCarthy said. "I think there's some young-guy mistakes he made yesterday, but you can see it coming. I think he's acclimated very well to the offense, the ability to play all three positions — he sticks his nose in there in the run game, too. I've been very, very impressed."

Surely, there also will be more opportunities for the likes of practice squad receivers Brandon Smith, Isaiah Hodgins and Brandon Johnson. Smith got the first crack at it Sunday, after being with the team in training camp and performing well in that setting.

But when a team has this many health concerns at one position, the next game feels like a long way away. McCarthy first needs to figure out who will show where in practice Wednesday, considering the Steelers defense needs to line up against a Buccaneers scout team.

"Those are conversations that are going on," McCarthy said. "I've known [Smith] a long time. He's earned this opportunity. We definitely feel very good about Brandon moving forward, so he'll definitely get more opportunities."

McCarthy also entered this season expecting to have a shared backfield between two productive veteran rushers in Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle. The latter arrived in Pittsburgh fresh off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, but the former is on pace for 2,000 yards from scrimmage.

Make no mistake, McCarthy isn't running away from the way Warren is running. McCarthy acknowledged that Dowdle looked good Friday and Saturday as he recovers from his toe injury, but Warren has taken off in his absence.

"Jaylen's our featured player right now," McCarthy said. "I mean, let's make sure we all recognize that. He's hot. He's playing great football for us. So it's important for us, as an offense, coaches and players alike, to continue to put him in position to make plays. That won't change."

McCarthy was asked about safety DeShon Elliott, who remains on the reserve/injured list but in the midst of his 21-day practice window to return to the active roster, and noted that his status will depend on how much he's able to do in practice this week. Elliott will have a plan determined for him by Wednesday, and the work he does will give McCarthy a better idea of the return-to-play process.

Related Content

news

Going with the communication flow

Everyone has a role in the offensive ecosystem, but especially QB coach Tom Arth

news

Finding the right combinations

Head coach Mike McCarthy on utilizing veterans as well as players on the rise, which includes Roman Wilson in the passing game

news

Arrow points toward Colts

Head coach Mike McCarthy on the offensive adjustments, as well as a couple additions to the secondary

news

Trusting the preparation

Head coach Mike McCarthy: 'When it doesn't look right, I prepare more. That's the way I'm wired.'

news

Trying to strike a balance

It's rest and recovery versus readiness on a short week, but also growing as an offense while still preparing to win

news

Full speed ahead to Thursday night

Head coach Mike McCarthy details the tone and process of preparation on a short week

news

'We have to be better'

Offensive line coach James Campen confident his group will learn even from a loss

news

Something to 'hang your hat on'

McCarthy wants to get to all aspects of the game plan in the pass game but there's something to be said for bread-and-butter plays

news

Cleaning things up

Head coach Mike McCarthy has corrections to make, but is committed to his offensive philosophies

news

Superstars meet a 'super power'

Defensive collaboration off to a good start with players and coaches

news

In-season process hits 'Opponent Wednesday'

Head coach Mike McCarthy explains how he goes about turning the page

Advertising