Finding the right combinations

Patrick Graham hasn't been shy to utilize different combinations as the defensive coordinator. In fact, the Steelers have used 132 unique lineups already, which ranks fifth in the NFL behind only the Chargers, Cowboys, Commanders and Rams.

But, to McCarthy's point, the Steelers' most common defensive lineup has been on the field for 10.5% of the snaps, the fifth highest of any primary personnel grouping on that side of the ball across the league. That would be Heyward, Benton, Watt, Highsmith, Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Jalen Ramsey, Jamel Dean, Asante Samuel Jr., Jaquan Brisker and Rayshawn Jenkins.

That number is likely about to go way down as Dean manages an ankle injury and safety DeShon Elliott is making progress in a return from the reserve/injured list. In the meantime, the Steelers may have to rely on one or both of their two 53-man roster acquisitions at cornerback, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Terell Smith.

"The new guys only have one day," McCarthy said, referring to Wednesday's session. "We actually were talking roster right before I came out here, so really the biggest thing is to have a plan for those guys, make sure they're getting the work so we can evaluate them. We have a full week this week to see how it plays out for the Colts game. But I think, like all of our guys with injuries, they're working through it and we'll see how that goes."

McCarthy added that the playing time for Murphy-Bunting and Smith, or lack thereof, will be determined when they get to the end of the week. Those conversations are ongoing between McCarthy and the defensive staff.

There will be similar conversations for the offensive staff, too, as wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. deals with a foot injury. Pittman's absence could lead to an even longer look for Roman Wilson, who drew praise Wednesday from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and Thursday there was more where that came from courtesy of the head coach.