Steelers will wear Color Rush uniforms on MNF

The uniform is a black jersey with gold numbers and gold stripes on the sleeves, while the pants are all black, with a gold stripe.

"Besides the color, that black with the yellow, it's always great to get an alternate jersey and that black always stands out," said defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. "And the record, it lets you know you better win in them."

The Steelers first wore the uniforms on Christmas Day in 2016 when they defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 31-27, to win the AFC North. The team also wore them in 2017 against the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field, a 40-17 win.

In 2018 the team wore them twice, the first time on Thursday Night Football when they defeated the Carolina Panthers, 52-21, at Heinz Field. They wore them a second time against the New England Patriots, a 17-10 win at Heinz Field.

The team also wore them twice in 2019, once in a win over the Miami Dolphins, 27-14, on Monday Night Football and in the only loss in them against the Buffalo Bills, a 17-10 defeat.