A fun night out for the ladies

Nov 18, 2022 at 09:45 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Legendary running back Rocky Bleier laughed when he was asked the simple, yet unusual, question.

How good of a painter are you?

"My great artistic skills. I can paint walls," laughed Bleier. "We'll see how great a painter I am."

The good news is, he isn't alone when it comes to struggling with artistic talents, but that didn't prevent Bleier and former Steelers defensive lineman Chris Hoke from helping others with their painting skills during the teams Ladies Night Out, presented by UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.

"As long as they are okay with my second grade level painting, with stick figures and really painting outside the lines types of painting, I am good," said Hoke. "It's a lot of fun. I like to interact and socialize with the ladies and have a good time. Paint and talk with them. Understand them. Show our appreciation and gratitude for them."

The Steelers mixed things up again this year for the annual Ladies Night Out. Instead of it being all about football, they turned it into an opportunity to create a fun painting the ladies could take home with them at the end of the night.

The painting was something the ladies, and players, could personalize as it was an image of themselves in a Steelers hat.

"It's not a competition where you have to have a great skillset," said Bleier. "All the talk about football, past stories, with this you are with a group of people that are in the same boat. I don't know how many of them are artists. It's a chance to see another side of players and talk in a different kind of relaxed atmosphere. It's not as if we are Van Gogh and they expect great art from us. It's just fun."

While painting, and enjoying a relaxing dinner, was at the forefront, you know when it comes to Steelers Nation the conversation is always centered around football. But this time, it was a more relaxed football conversation.

PHOTOS: 2022 Ladies Night Out

Take a look at photos from the Ladies Night Out event at Acrisure Stadium presented by UPMC Magee-Women's Hospital

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers host Ladies Night Out at Acrisure Stadium, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"It gives us an opportunity to be ourselves and let our guard down," said Hoke. "Sometimes when you are on a stage and it's a Q&A there is a separation. When you are relaxed and doing something like that you really let your guard down and you get on the same level, you are just there as human beings sharing the same passion for one thing – the Pittsburgh Steelers. It lets us connect.

"I have been around the Steelers for a long time. The women of Steelers Nation are the most energetic, the most knowledgeable, the most passionate of all the fans we have. Even on the post-game show I am on, when the fans call in, it's the women who have the best analysis, it's the women who understand the game the best. I learned quickly how knowledgeable they are. I am never blown away by it anymore because it's standard. When these women talk about the game they understand defense, offense, personnel, they know who is coming, who is going. It's fun because you can have a really good conversation about Steelers football when you get together with them.

"Whenever we have these ladies night out or events for them, they show up and are passionate about the Steelers and I love it."

Bleier has been around the team even longer, drafted in 1968, and has seen how the fan base, especially the female fan base, has developed through the generations.

"I find that what has developed over the years, from my rookie year on and just to see the fan base, from generation to generation of fan bases, how I get responses from young people today and young women specifically sharing how great a Steelers fan they are," said Bleier. "They talk about growing up watching the game with their father every week, that they have season tickets now. I find it somewhat amazing. I don't know whether or not other teams have that experience or generational support of a fan base from their father, or grandfather, who have watched games with them, taken them to games, make sure everyone watched the game and they became fans. Then they come back to watch games or go to events like this. I think it's unique. For players it's something special to be able to say there is a whole new generation being attached to a new generation of players so it will continue."

Related Content

news

Steelers fans are picture perfect

It's almost time for Steelers fans to share photos showing their support of the black and gold worldwide

news

Thank You Fans Sweepstakes has kicked off

The Steelers 'Thank You Fans' Celebration has begun with an exciting sweepstakes

news

Steelers will wear Color Rush uniforms on MNF

The Steelers will wear their Color Rush uniforms on Monday night when they play the Bears

news

WATCH: Alumni Weekend Dinner program

Hosted by Merril Hoge, honoring the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame enshrinees

news

It's a family affair

The Steelers are hosting their annual Alumni Weekend, honor the members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 and 2021

news

It's time to snap those pictures

Steelers fans it's time to share photos showing your support of the black and gold worldwide

news

Ireland Funds Pittsburgh Gala Postponed

Ireland Funds Pittsburgh Gala Chair John A. Barbour announced on Friday that the annual Ireland Funds Pittsburgh Gala will be postponed

news

They set the standard

The Steelers honored the Super Bowl XIV team at the annual Alumni Weekend Dinner

news

Steelers Charity Walk highlights July 27 events

The Steelers Hall of Honor Class of 2019 will also be announced on July 27

news

Exclusive Rock Steelers Style auction items announced

Bid now on exclusive auction items as part of Rock Steelers Style 2018: A Signature Night

news

Ladies show their love for the Steelers

The Steelers hosted Ladies Night Out, with women descending on Heinz Field for a fun time

Advertising