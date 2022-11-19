A fun night out for the ladies

"It gives us an opportunity to be ourselves and let our guard down," said Hoke. "Sometimes when you are on a stage and it's a Q&A there is a separation. When you are relaxed and doing something like that you really let your guard down and you get on the same level, you are just there as human beings sharing the same passion for one thing – the Pittsburgh Steelers. It lets us connect.

"I have been around the Steelers for a long time. The women of Steelers Nation are the most energetic, the most knowledgeable, the most passionate of all the fans we have. Even on the post-game show I am on, when the fans call in, it's the women who have the best analysis, it's the women who understand the game the best. I learned quickly how knowledgeable they are. I am never blown away by it anymore because it's standard. When these women talk about the game they understand defense, offense, personnel, they know who is coming, who is going. It's fun because you can have a really good conversation about Steelers football when you get together with them.

"Whenever we have these ladies night out or events for them, they show up and are passionate about the Steelers and I love it."

Bleier has been around the team even longer, drafted in 1968, and has seen how the fan base, especially the female fan base, has developed through the generations.