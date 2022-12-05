Steelers hold first international watch party

Dec 05, 2022 at 03:00 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers Nation was out in full force to cheer on the black and gold in Atlanta as the Steelers defeated the Falcons, but the crowd was just as enthusiastic at the Steelers first ever international watch party held in Mexico on Sunday.

Three Steelers legends, Dermontti Dawson, James Farrior and Santonio Holmes joined the approximately 2,000 people in attendance for the team's "Siempre Steelers" Watch Party event, held at the Pepsi Center in Mexico City.

The venue featured several large screens for fans to watch and cheer on the Steelers, as well as activities for fans of all ages, including Madden gaming stations, inflatables, live music, face painting, and opportunities to get autographs and take photos with the Steelers legends.

PHOTOS: 'Siempre Steelers' Watch Party in Mexico City

The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers hosted a watch party during the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Mexico City, MX. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
Steelers fan and Mexican TV personality Poncho Vera served as a guest emcee, while the Steelers Spanish audio broadcast team of Alvaro Martin and Arturo Carlos provided live, Spanish-language commentary from within the venue. The event also included video elements featured on the scoreboard at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, helping to create a fun and interactive viewing experience. The event was covered on the team's "Los Steelers" social channels and received mention during the Steelers-Falcons CBS television broadcast in the United States.

"To bring Steelers football to our great fan base in Mexico made for a special day for all involved," said Steelers Director of Business Strategy and Special Projects, Dan Rooney. "From the Terrible Towels twirling to Renegade playing on the big screen, we were able to deliver a game-day environment and a first-class event to our fans in attendance. We are excited to engage this passionate community of Steelers fans for years to come."

"It was great. It was phenomenal," said Dawson. "We have a huge fan population in Mexico and that was on full display today. I am honored they asked me to be a part of this. I really enjoyed it."

Holmes and Farrior loved the energy that was generated from the Steelers event.

"It was a great time," said Farrior. "It was amazing to see the passion for the Steelers on full display throughout the entire day. This was a really memorable event for everyone involved."

"You had to be here to believe it," said Holmes. "The electricity in the atmosphere from Steeler Nation internationally was incredible. So much passion from the Mexican fan base. Siempre Steelers!"

