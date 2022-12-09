Ladies learn from the best

Dec 09, 2022 at 05:45 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers Womens 202 event brought out a big crowd on Friday night at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, another example of the team's female fan base always showing up in large numbers.

The annual event, which was put on hold the last two seasons because of the pandemic, featured dinner in the team cafeteria, a tour of the locker room and weight room, and plenty of Steelers' goodies to take with them.

But it was all about learning football from the best.

Senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores taught the ladies the X's and O's in the team meeting room, sharing the intricacies of the of the game with them.

"I am impressed with the entire fan base," said Flores. "But talking about the women, their knowledge of the game is right up here with any man. The frenzy that is Steelers Nation, the support and love and appreciation they have for this team. I have been some other places, and this is second to none.

"People's knowledge of the game, so many have an interest and love for the game, from young kids to adults, men and women. What is special about this game is it brings a lot of people together. To speak to any group, and in this case the women, it's an honor for me to address those who love the game and want to sit in a session and learn more about the game. It was an awesome opportunity."

The ladies also had the opportunity to hit the field with linebacker Alex Highsmith and cornerback Cameron Sutton, who ran them through drills and brought out the best in all of them.

"It was awesome," said Highsmith. "I am so thankful we gave such an amazing fan base. Just seeing that support we got on the road in Atlanta, where 80 percent were Steelers fans, it made me more excited to do this.

"It's cool to teach the ladies this. I know they were excited about learning the drills and it was fun to do this with them."

PHOTOS: 2022 Women's 202

Take a look at the Women's 202 event held at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex

