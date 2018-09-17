Ladies show their love for the Steelers

The ladies also had a chance to ask the questions, and it came as no surprise to either how knowledgeable some of them were.

"There might be more female fans than there are male fans," said Watt. "I think it's awesome. To have women who don't necessarily play the sport of football, but follow it along so closely and are so supportive of our team. It's fun and we are lucky to have them as our fans.

"This is cool to get out here and share my story with them, interact with them, and learn their stories too, why they love the Steelers, who their favorite players are. Hopefully No. 90 is one of them."

After hearing the two current players speak, the weather changed plans up a little bit, with rain prohibiting some of the activities but the ladies were able to obtain autographs from Steelers alumni Chris Hoke, Mike Logan, and Louis Lipps, as well as tour the locker room and make a stop on the field to have their photo taken that appeared on the Heinz Field scoreboard.

Linda Barnett was excited to be at Heinz Field after making it out of Durham, North Carolina on Saturday, a trip that concerned her with Hurricane Florence pounding the state at that time.

"I escaped the hurricane. I left on Saturday morning," said Barnett. "We were good there. I was nervous, but I prayed and prayed and look at where I am at.