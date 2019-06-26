Steelers Charity Walk highlights July 27 events

The Steelers announced today the team's Hall of Honor Class of 2019 will be unveiled at an event at Saint Vincent College on Saturday, July 27, along with the third annual Steelers Charity Walk at Saint Vincent College.

Details regarding the Hall of Honor Class of 2019 announcement ceremony will be forthcoming as the committee of Team President Art Rooney II, former team executives Joe Gordon and Tony Quatrini, Bob Labriola of Steelers.com and local media personalities Stan Savran and Andrew Stockey are in the process of finalizing this year's induction class.

The Steelers' Hall of Honor, established with its inaugural class of 27 members in 2017, is comprised of former players, coaches, and front office personnel who were integral in creating and sustaining the franchise's success dating back to when the team was founded in 1933.

Each Hall of Honor inductee receives a replica of a solid steel football, which will replicate the original that was given to Steelers' founder Arthur J. Rooney Sr. by the United States Steel Corporation and United Steel Workers in 1982 on the occasion of the team's 50th Season.

The third annual Steelers Charity Walk, to benefit The Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research, will also take place at Saint Vincent College on Saturday, July 27.

The honorary co-chair for the walk will be Steelers Hall of Fame cornerback Mel Blount. Participants will hear Blount reflect on his memories of playing for Coach Noll at 10 a.m. at Chuck Noll Field followed by the walk at 10:30 a.m.

Registration and more information for the third annual Steelers Charity Walk is available at www.steelers.com/charitywalk