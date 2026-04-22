Steelers Country is ready for the NFL Draft

The Steelers held a ribbon cutting for Steelers Country, a 12,000-square-foot interactive landing spot for fans of all ages during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Steelers Country, which is located at Point State Park, is an interactive landing spot for fans of all ages that shares the traditions of Steelers Nation and is a place for fans to gather.

Dan Rooney, the Steelers Vice President of Business Development & Strategy, was joined by Steelers legend Charlie Batch, NFL Executive Vice President Peter O'Reilly, Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor, Steelers Senior Vice President of Business Operations Ryan Huzjak and Director of State Parks John Hallas for the ribbon cutting.

"Such an exciting week for our city, our region," said Rooney. "The vision of so many years is truly coming to life right now. I couldn't be happier for Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania.

"Today we are celebrating football fans, specifically the best fans in the National Football League, Steelers Nation. Such a special fan base that is so passionate about our team. We know Steelers Nation is global, worldwide. They travel with us everywhere. But when they travel for the Draft, we want them to be at Point State Park at Steelers Country. It's a great gathering for our fan base. They will be able to see the flavor of Steelers Nation across the world.

"We have a great plan in place, and I could not be more excited for Steelers fans to come over to the Point to celebrate with us."

Pittsburgh is the latest city to host the NFL Draft after it moved out of being in a theater setting in New York for years.

"On behalf of the entire NFL, happy Draft Eve," said O'Reilly. "We can't wait for tomorrow. The Draft is a three-day free festival of football. That is what it is at the core. I have been fortunate to be a part of the Draft ever since we have taken it outside of a theater. Each year it's different. Each year it grows. The bar has been set high as we go around the country. I have every confidence that Steelers Nation, that this city, fans are going to come here from around the country, around the world, are going to re-set the bar for the Draft. It's going to be incredibly special.

"Come on down. Be a part of this thing. It's going to be historic. Steelers Country is amazing."

Steelers Country offers an array of unique features, which will include live broadcasts of Steelers programming and Q & A's with players.

"Growing up here and knowing the impact the Steelers have on the city, but also how it has reached a global audience, it's great to see all of the features and activities that are a part of Steelers Country," said Batch, who is a co-chair on the Football Legacy Committee for the 2026 NFL Draft. "This area is about telling the Steelers story, showing how much the organization appreciates the fanbase. Being a part of this ribbon cutting is special, and the fans are really going to love the area.

"The level of excitement keeps growing louder. It is surreal what is happening in Pittsburgh now. This shows everyone that Pittsburgh is capable of putting on a global event. Pittsburgh is ready, we're prepared. You have to give the Rooney family credit for believing in the vision early on and now having it come to fruition.