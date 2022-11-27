Steelers continue support of Girls Flag Football

"They know a lot. I am never surprised by it," said Moats. "When you look at some of these young ladies, they are eager to do this. They aren't just signing up haphazardly. They are passionate about it. They know what position they play. They know the ins and outs of it. They know stats and everything else. That is the part I am always impressed by. It's common. The young ladies here in Pittsburgh just love football."

The team also launched a program to encourage high schools to sanction girls flag football, which is the case in some states, but not Pennsylvania. The team helped with the local Girls Flag Football League, even hosting the championship games at Acrisure Stadium.

"I think it's extremely important," said Moats. "First, you are giving these young ladies another opportunity to be active. Second, it's also their voice, their passion, their comradery. I think of when I did a team sport in high school, the impact it had on me, on my social life, on my confidence and my ability to work well with others. When you give young ladies an opportunity like that, it will be more beneficial for them.