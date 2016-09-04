Weekly Recap

Roster moves, Ben a HOF QB, and more

Sep 04, 2016 at 01:01 AM

A look back at all of the news from the final week of the 2016 preseason.

Steelers cut to 53, trade for CB

Trade No. 6 selection in '18 in for ex-eighth overall pick Justin Gilbert
The Steelers trimmed their roster to the league-mandated 53 players prior to today's deadline of 4 p.m., and they also made a trade with the Cleveland Browns to add depth to the secondary.

Swann's new journey kicks off

Steelers Hall of Fame receiver Lynn Swann embarks on a new role at his alma mater.
Lynn Swann has spent his life around sports, football in particular.

Moats makes the most of preseason

LB contributes productivity to a maturing defense.
The list of those that didn't play in the preseason finale at Carolina included the vast majority of the Steelers' collection of established veterans.

Burns gets his feet wet

No. 1 pick makes his preseason debut vs. Panthers.
Artie Burnshad to wait until the finale at Carolina to finally see the field this preseason, but once he got there he saw plenty.

Labriola on the end of the preseason

The best news to come out of Charlotte last night was that the preseason was over.
The preseason is over. Yay.

Steelers conclude preseason with 1-3 record

Several players given the night off in 18-6 loss to the Panthers.
Coach Mike Tomlin explained what would be the focus of this preseason finale. "I don't do a count," he said, "but I imagine five or six jobs are up to be won by about eight or nine guys.

By the Numbers: Dangerfield, Fort go on a tackling spree

In the preseason finale, S Jordan Dangerfield and LB L.J. Fort led the team in tackling.
A deeper dive into some key numbers from the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.

Xtra Points: D has a Fort and Moat(s)

LBs L.J. Fort and Arthur Moats went all out in the Steelers preseason finale.
Fort knocks: Linebacker L.J. Fort definitely stated his case for a spot on the roster against the Panthers, as he was all over the field while playing in just the first half.

What went right, wrong at Carolina

The highs and lows of the Steelers' final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.
Bob Labriola with his thoughts on "what went right, wrong" at Carolina.

Moats is Digest Player of the Week

Arthur Moats didn't play a lot in the preseason finale, but he made an impact.
The list of Steelers regulars who didn't play in the preseason finale tonight against the Panthers is a long one. Arthur Moats wasn't on that list, but he did make the most of what playing time he got in Carolina's 18-6 victory at Bank of America Stadium.

Asked and Answered: September 1

Another installment of Bob Labriola answering your questions about the Steelers and the NFL.
Who is next man up at defensive end behind Stephon Tuitt and Cam Heyward?

Steelers claim Mettenberger

The Steelers have claim QB William Gay and placed QB Bruce Gradkowski on Reserve/Injured List.
The Steelers claimed quarterback Zach Mettenberger off waivers to help provide depth at the position.

Stallworth: 'He is one of the best'

Hall of Famer John Stallworth thinks Ben Roethlisberger will land in Canton one day.
Former wide receiver John Stallworth has his finger on the pulse of the Steelers as he has remained close to the team as a part of the Steelers' ownership group.

One more test to pass

TE Xavier Grimble among those hoping to lock up spot in Carolina.
For established Steelers, the preseason finale is an annual exercise to be endured on the way to counting down the days until the start of the regular season.

Steelers trim roster to 75

The Steelers got to the mandatory 75-man roster by making moves.
The Steelers got down to the mandatory 75-man roster on Tuesday by releasing three players and placing veteran tight end Ladarius Green on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List.

3 takes from Tomlin on preseason finale

Coach Mike Tomlin talks tight ends, potential at receiver and more.
With Cameron Heyward not playing in Thursday's preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers defensive end Ricardo Mathews will get a few more snaps.

Read More

Vets won't play, but opportunities exist

The final preseason game will be an opportunity for young players to make an impact.
Thursday night will be a final audition for some young players when the Steelers close out the preseason against the Carolina Panthers. And as a result you won't see many of the starters getting any snaps in the game.

Offense as versatile as it needs to be

Steelers improvised and scored by design in New Orleans.
With quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown on the field together for the first time in the preseason, the Steelers' first-team offense put on tape the ability to execute by the numbers and to improvise as required.

Asked and Answered: August 30

Another installment of Bob Labriola answering your questions about the Steelers and the NFL.
Do you think the No. 2 wide receiver spot is solidified yet?

Dawson sings Pouncey's praises

Hall of Famer Dermontti Dawson likes the way Maurkice Pouncey plays the game.
Dermontti Dawson redefined the way center is played in the National Football League, and that is one of the reasons he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Role reversal

DE Ricardo Mathews ready to assume more responsibility.
Ricardo Mathews came to the Steelers as a veteran defensive end with an agenda.

National Anthem has special meaning for Villanueva

T Alejandro Villanueva takes great pride every time he hears the National Anthem.
Alejandro Villanueva was hesitant at first to address the conversation generated over San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick making the decision not to stand during the National Anthem before the team's games as part of a political statement.

Asked and Answered LIVE: August 29

A live Q&A with Bob Labriola.
This edition of Asked and Answered LIVE has concluded, but a complete record of the questions and answers is featured below.

Burns: 'I am so anxious'

Rookie CB Artie Burns is ready for his first game action.
Thursday's preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers will be a final opportunity for some young players to prove they are worthy of a spot on the Steelers' 53-man roster.

3 things Pouncey likes about the offense

C Maurkice Pouncey shared what he likes about this year's offense.
While he spent last season sidelined with a leg injury, Maurkice Pouncey had plenty of time to watch what the Steelers' offense is capable of.

Gilbert: 'I'll be there no matter what'

T Marcus Gilbert plans on being ready when the Steelers play the Redskins in Week 1.
Marcus Gilbert called himself day-to-day with a hyperextended elbow he suffered against the Saints, but he also made it clear.

Heyward: 'I have superhuman like abilities'

Cameron Heyward plans on being ready when the Steelers open the regular season.
Defensive end Cameron Heyward made it clear following the Saints game, a game in which he sustained a right ankle injury, that he would be ready when the Steelers open the regular season on Sept. 12 against the Washington Redskins.

Steelers trim roster to 79

Team still needs to get to 75-man roster by Tuesday at 4 p.m.
The Steelers have trimmed their roster to 79 players prior to Tuesday's league-mandated deadline of 75 players, the team announced.

Steelers vs. Panthers recap

Missi Matthews and Bob Labriola recap the Steelers' final preseason game vs. the Panthers.

Call of the Game: Richardson's 1-yard touchdown

This week's call of the game is RB Daryl Richardson running up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown.

Moats named Digest Player of the Week

LB Arthur Moats has been named Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Tomlin: 'I appreciate their efforts'

Coach Mike Tomlin addresses the media following the Steelers' 18-6 loss to the Panthers

Colbert KDKA interview

Vice President & General Manager Kevin Colbert joined KDKA's Bob Pompeani before kickoff against the Panthers.

Stallworth on the 2016 Offense

Hall of Famer John Stallworth shared his thoughts with Teresa Varley on the 2016 Steelers passing attack.

Tomlin previews the last preseason game

Coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media prior to practice to preview the final preseason game against the Panthers.

Dawson on the 2016 Steelers

Hall of Fame C Dermontti Dawson shared his thoughts on the 2016 Steelers with Teresa Varley.

LIVE: Injury update

Missi Matthews, Bob Labriola and Tunch Ilkin update you on some recent injuries including Cam Heyward, Marcus Gilbert and Artie Burns.

The Steelers prepare for the Panthers

LB Ryan Shazier, S Mike Mitchell, and DE Ricardo Mathews on the fourth preseason game.

View Video

Steelers' OT Marcus Gilbert talks about his elbow injury and maintains he'll be ready for week 1.

View Video

DE Cameron Heyward speaks about his injury and the growth of the defense.

View Video

PHOTOS: 53-Man Roster

Meet the 2016 Pittsburgh Steelers 53-man roster as of Saturday, September 3.

The 2016 Pittsburgh Steelers 53 man roster as of Friday, September 2.
PHOTOS: Karl's Top Pics - Panthers vs Steelers

Take a look at the best photos from the preseason Week 4 game. The Panthers defeated the Steelers 18-6.

Artie Burns
GAME PHOTOS: Preseason Week 4 at Carolina Panthers

Game action from the Steelers' 2016 preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.

No Title
PHOTOS: Steelers travel to Carolina

Photos from the Pittsburgh Steelers' trip to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on the Carolina Panthers in a preseason matchup.

LB Anthony Chickillo
PHOTOS: Practice - Panthers Week- Day 3

The Steelers prepare for the Week 4 preseason matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

No Title
PHOTOS: Practice - Panthers Week- Day 2

The Steelers prepare for the Week 4 preseason matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

No Title
PHOTOS: Practice - Panthers Week- Day 1

The Steelers prepare for the Week 4 preseason matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Joey Porter, James Harrison, Anthony Chickillo, Bud Dupree, Arthur Moats and Jarvis Jones
