Roster moves, Ben a HOF QB, and more

A look back at all of the news from the final week of the 2016 preseason.

Trade No. 6 selection in '18 in for ex-eighth overall pick Justin Gilbert

The Steelers trimmed their roster to the league-mandated 53 players prior to today's deadline of 4 p.m., and they also made a trade with the Cleveland Browns to add depth to the secondary.

Steelers Hall of Fame receiver Lynn Swann embarks on a new role at his alma mater.

Lynn Swann has spent his life around sports, football in particular.

LB contributes productivity to a maturing defense.

The list of those that didn't play in the preseason finale at Carolina included the vast majority of the Steelers' collection of established veterans.

No. 1 pick makes his preseason debut vs. Panthers.

Artie Burnshad to wait until the finale at Carolina to finally see the field this preseason, but once he got there he saw plenty.

The best news to come out of Charlotte last night was that the preseason was over.

The preseason is over. Yay.

Several players given the night off in 18-6 loss to the Panthers.

Coach Mike Tomlin explained what would be the focus of this preseason finale. "I don't do a count," he said, "but I imagine five or six jobs are up to be won by about eight or nine guys.

In the preseason finale, S Jordan Dangerfield and LB L.J. Fort led the team in tackling.

A deeper dive into some key numbers from the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.

LBs L.J. Fort and Arthur Moats went all out in the Steelers preseason finale.

Fort knocks: Linebacker L.J. Fort definitely stated his case for a spot on the roster against the Panthers, as he was all over the field while playing in just the first half.

The highs and lows of the Steelers' final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

Bob Labriola with his thoughts on "what went right, wrong" at Carolina.

Arthur Moats didn't play a lot in the preseason finale, but he made an impact.

The list of Steelers regulars who didn't play in the preseason finale tonight against the Panthers is a long one. Arthur Moats wasn't on that list, but he did make the most of what playing time he got in Carolina's 18-6 victory at Bank of America Stadium.

Another installment of Bob Labriola answering your questions about the Steelers and the NFL.

Who is next man up at defensive end behind Stephon Tuitt and Cam Heyward?

The Steelers have claim QB William Gay and placed QB Bruce Gradkowski on Reserve/Injured List.

The Steelers claimed quarterback Zach Mettenberger off waivers to help provide depth at the position.

Hall of Famer John Stallworth thinks Ben Roethlisberger will land in Canton one day.

Former wide receiver John Stallworth has his finger on the pulse of the Steelers as he has remained close to the team as a part of the Steelers' ownership group.

TE Xavier Grimble among those hoping to lock up spot in Carolina.

For established Steelers, the preseason finale is an annual exercise to be endured on the way to counting down the days until the start of the regular season.

The Steelers got to the mandatory 75-man roster by making moves.

The Steelers got down to the mandatory 75-man roster on Tuesday by releasing three players and placing veteran tight end Ladarius Green on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List.

Coach Mike Tomlin talks tight ends, potential at receiver and more.

With Cameron Heyward not playing in Thursday's preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers defensive end Ricardo Mathews will get a few more snaps.

The final preseason game will be an opportunity for young players to make an impact.

Thursday night will be a final audition for some young players when the Steelers close out the preseason against the Carolina Panthers. And as a result you won't see many of the starters getting any snaps in the game.

Steelers improvised and scored by design in New Orleans.

With quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown on the field together for the first time in the preseason, the Steelers' first-team offense put on tape the ability to execute by the numbers and to improvise as required.

Another installment of Bob Labriola answering your questions about the Steelers and the NFL.

Do you think the No. 2 wide receiver spot is solidified yet?

Hall of Famer Dermontti Dawson likes the way Maurkice Pouncey plays the game.

Dermontti Dawson redefined the way center is played in the National Football League, and that is one of the reasons he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

DE Ricardo Mathews ready to assume more responsibility.

Ricardo Mathews came to the Steelers as a veteran defensive end with an agenda.

T Alejandro Villanueva takes great pride every time he hears the National Anthem.

Alejandro Villanueva was hesitant at first to address the conversation generated over San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick making the decision not to stand during the National Anthem before the team's games as part of a political statement.

A live Q&A with Bob Labriola.

This edition of Asked and Answered LIVE has concluded, but a complete record of the questions and answers is featured below.

Rookie CB Artie Burns is ready for his first game action.

Thursday's preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers will be a final opportunity for some young players to prove they are worthy of a spot on the Steelers' 53-man roster.

C Maurkice Pouncey shared what he likes about this year's offense.

While he spent last season sidelined with a leg injury, Maurkice Pouncey had plenty of time to watch what the Steelers' offense is capable of.

T Marcus Gilbert plans on being ready when the Steelers play the Redskins in Week 1.

Marcus Gilbert called himself day-to-day with a hyperextended elbow he suffered against the Saints, but he also made it clear.

Cameron Heyward plans on being ready when the Steelers open the regular season.

Defensive end Cameron Heyward made it clear following the Saints game, a game in which he sustained a right ankle injury, that he would be ready when the Steelers open the regular season on Sept. 12 against the Washington Redskins.

Team still needs to get to 75-man roster by Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The Steelers have trimmed their roster to 79 players prior to Tuesday's league-mandated deadline of 75 players, the team announced.