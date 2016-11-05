Weekly Recap

Rivalry, splash plays, healing

Nov 05, 2016 at 01:01 AM

A look back at all of the news as the Steelers prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens.

Week 9 Injury Report (Ravens)

A look at player injuries and practice participation for Week 9.
Here is the current injury report for the Steelers' Week 9 game at Baltimore.

AB, DeAngelo, and the mannequin challenge

A look at what was said in the locker room on Friday, and a little fun as well.
A look at what was said in the locker room on Friday, and oh yeah, the mannequin challenge.

Opponent Breakdown: Baltimore

Ravens battling injuries during four-game losing streak
A look at what the Steelers will be up against on Sunday afternoon at the Baltimore Ravens:

This & That: The Joker, I love him & more

Sometimes being called 'The Joker' isn't so bad.
A little bit of this, and a little bit of that as the Steelers prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens.

Labriola on 'triangles,' celebrations, fashion

With the Steelers possibly in the market for a new throwback, could it be the 'triangles?'
With the Steelers likely in the market for a different throwback jersey for the 2018 season, maybe it's time to tell the tale of one of the most unique designs in recent franchise history.

Roethlisberger optimistic about Baltimore

Steelers' quarterback has had a 'good' week of practice
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said today he's optimistic about playing on Sunday in Baltimore but acknowledged it won't be his call.

QB prep, shakeup, splash plays

A first glance at what the three Steelers' coordinators are talking about this week.
Each week Steelers' defensive coordinator Keith Butler, offensive coordinator Todd Haley and special teams coordinator Danny Smith share their insight in exclusive interviews that can be heard on SNR every Thursday beginning at 12 noon.

Ravens talking about Ben & rivalry

Find out who why Terrell Suggs expects Ben Roethlisberger to play.
This week will be a classic AFC North battle when the Steelers take on the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Asked and Answered: Nov. 3

Another installment of Bob Labriola answering your questions about the Steelers and the NFL.
Are we making any changes at the quarterback position for the game against the Ravens?

Ben looks good again

Steelers impressed with Roethlisberger but uncertain of status.
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's second practice this week was interpreted by his teammates much as the first on Monday had been, as an encouraging step toward Roethlisberger's potential participation on Sunday in Baltimore.

Ben: 'We'll see how it feels'

Ben Roethlisberger said he is taking it one day at a time in terms of playing Sunday.
That is the approach Ben Roethlisberger is taking as to whether or not he will play on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Thompson: 'It was a great place to play'

Weegie Thompson recalls special days with the Steelers.
If you said the name Willis Thompson to a Steelers' fan, it's likely they wouldn't know who you are talking about. But when you say Weegie Thompson, it's a whole different ball game.

Steelers show their support for the military

Steelers' players visited the 171st Air Refueling Wing at the Pennsylvania Air National Guard.
Tuesday was a day to show local military how much they are appreciated, while at the same time get an up close look at an area military base.

Tomlin talks Ben, Ladarius' progress

Coach Mike Tomlin is keeping all options open when it comes to the injured players.
There have been times when Coach Mike Tomlin used his weekly news conference to announce definitive decisions about whether certain players would be available for the upcoming game.

3 takes from Tomlin on Ravens game

Coach Mike Tomlin talks interceptions, self-evaluation and the AFC North.
The Steelers are a team that prides themselves on creating turnovers, but interceptions have been few and far between through the first seven games of the season.

Impressed with Roethlisberger

Steelers liked what they saw from Ben Roethlisberger at practice
Ben Roethlisberger's return to practice on Monday had his teammates talking, and contemplating the possibilities of the Steelers' starting quarterback returning to the starting lineup on Sunday in Baltimore.

Asked and Answered: Nov. 1

Another installment of Bob Labriola answering your questions about the Steelers and the NFL.
How would you assess the play of Ryan Shazier so far this season? He has been the most impressive to me out of all the outside linebackers so far this season.

Heyward: 'There is no pain'

Cameron Heyward was back on the field; Ben Roethlisberger continues to impress.
The Steelers returned to practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Monday after a four-day break for the bye weekend, and the defense got a boost with the return of Cameron Heyward.

Halloween, family, college football

A look at what Steelers' players were talking about during the bye weekend.
A look back at the bye weekend.

Ravens trying to solve offensive struggles

Baltimore's lost four straight but only trails Steelers by a game
They looked like the Ravens often have through seven games, when they were ranked fourth in rushing defense, fourth in total defense, tied for fourth in takeaways and ninth in scoring defense.

Batch stepped in with injuries at QB

A look back at a memorable win over the Baltimore Ravens in 2012.
A week earlier Charlie Batch, playing because of injuries to Ben Roethlisberger and Byron Leftwich, threw three interceptions in a 20-14 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Week 9 status report

Missi, Bob and Mike take a look at the final status report for Week 9 vs. the Ravens.

Scouting the Ravens

Missi, Bob and Mike look at five plays from the Ravens Week 8 game vs. the Jets to give you a scouting report for Sunday's game.

Tunch's Keys to Steelers vs. Ravens

Tunch picks his three keys to the game for Sunday vs. the Ravens on Steelers Live.

Brown: 'It's an intense game'

Antonio Brown knows what the Ravens bring to the table.

Coates, Green continue to heal

Sammie Coates and Ladarius Green on their health heading into Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Haley evaluating things day by day

Offensive coordinator Todd Haley is preparing for the Ravens with the players he knows are available.

Butler focused on stopping the Ravens' attack

Defensive coordinator Keith Butler on the upcoming matchup against the Ravens.

Injuries healing up

Missi, Bob and Tunch review the practice report and look positively ahead as injuries seem to be healing going into Week 9.

Scouting the Ravens offense

Missi, Bob and Tunch give a scouting report on the Ravens offense and discuss what the Steelers need to do against them on Sunday.

Scouting the Ravens defense

Missi, Bob and Tunch preview what to expect from the Ravens defense this Sunday on Steelers Live.

Wednesday practice report

Missi, Craig and Mike review the first practice report leading into Week 9 vs. the Ravens.

Still the same rivalry

Missi, Craig and Mike discuss the rivalry between the Steelers and Ravens and what the Steelers need to do offensively to beat the Ravens.

Agree to Disagree - vs. Ravens

With Ben Roethlisberger and Cam Heyward potentially returning for Week 9, Bob and Mike debate who the most influential player will be vs. the Ravens.

Jones: 'I'll prepare like I always do'

Landry Jones will approach this week the same as others: be ready to go if needed.

Legends Series: Weegie Thompson

Former wide receiver Weegie Thompson looks back on his career with the Steelers in an interview with Teresa Varley.

Room for improvement

Missi, Bob and Craig discuss what Coach Mike Tomlin said needs to improve coming out of the bye week.

Tomlin pleased with Green's progress

Missi, Bob and Craig discuss Coach Mike Tomlin's assessment of what he's seen from Ladarius Green at practice.

Steelers visit 171st Air Refueling Wing

Arthur Moats, B.J. Finney and Greg Warren visited members of the PA Air National Guard.

Tomlin: 'Self-scouting was a big part of our work'

Coach Mike Tomlin on the bye week, the health of his team, and this Sunday's game against the Ravens.

In 1 Minute: Baltimore Ravens

Here's everything you need to know as the team prepares for this weekends matchup against the Ravens - in 1 minute.

Back to practice

Missi, Bob and Craig discuss the participants of the first practice coming out of the bye week.

Around the AFC North

Missi, Bob and Craig go around the AFC North standings and discuss the implications this week's game has on the division.

Pouncey excited for the second half

Maurkice Pouncey on the effects of the bye and getting the team back to health.

Gilbert: 'I plan on being out there'

Marcus Gilbert on returning to full practice and his health headed into this weekend's game against the Ravens.

Steelers Jr. Reporter: Happy Halloween

Xiah Zepeda trick-or-treats in the Steelers' locker room.

PHOTOS: Player Spotlight - Jarvis Jones

The best photos of LB Jarvis Jones from the 2016 season.

PHOTOS: Practice - Ravens Week - Day 4

The Steelers prepare for the Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Ross Cockrell
1 / 43

Ross Cockrell

James Harrison
3 / 43

James Harrison

Lawrence Timmons
4 / 43

Lawrence Timmons

Steven Johnson
5 / 43

Steven Johnson

Shamarko Thomas
6 / 43

Shamarko Thomas

Ross Cockrell
7 / 43

Ross Cockrell

Antonio Brown
8 / 43

Antonio Brown

Al-Hajj Shabazz
9 / 43

Al-Hajj Shabazz

Mike Mitchell
10 / 43

Mike Mitchell

Sean Davis
11 / 43

Sean Davis

James Harrison
12 / 43

James Harrison

Robert Golden
13 / 43

Robert Golden

Al-Hajj Shabazz
14 / 43

Al-Hajj Shabazz

Antonio Brown
15 / 43

Antonio Brown

Ben Roethlisberger
16 / 43

Ben Roethlisberger

Stephon Tuitt
17 / 43

Stephon Tuitt

Eli Rogers
18 / 43

Eli Rogers

Stephon Tuitt and Anthony Chickillo
19 / 43

Stephon Tuitt and Anthony Chickillo

Ryan Shazier
21 / 43

Ryan Shazier

Robert Golden and Xavier Grimble
22 / 43

Robert Golden and Xavier Grimble

Steven Johnson
23 / 43

Steven Johnson

Artie Burns
24 / 43

Artie Burns

Brian Mihalik, Matt Feiler, B.J. Finney, and Keavon Milton
26 / 43

Brian Mihalik, Matt Feiler, B.J. Finney, and Keavon Milton

Marcus Gilbert
27 / 43

Marcus Gilbert

Lawrence Timmons
28 / 43

Lawrence Timmons

Tyler Matakevich
29 / 43

Tyler Matakevich

Travis Feeney and Daryl Richardson
30 / 43

Travis Feeney and Daryl Richardson

Steven Johnson and Ftizgerald Toussaint
31 / 43

Steven Johnson and Ftizgerald Toussaint

Cameron Heyward
32 / 43

Cameron Heyward

L.J. Fort
33 / 43

L.J. Fort

James Harrison
35 / 43

James Harrison

DeAngelo Williams
36 / 43

DeAngelo Williams

Head coach Mike Tomlin
37 / 43

Head coach Mike Tomlin

Ramon Foster
38 / 43

Ramon Foster

Maurkice Pouncey
39 / 43

Maurkice Pouncey

Zach Mettenberger and Fitzgerald Toussaint
41 / 43

Zach Mettenberger and Fitzgerald Toussaint

Arthur Moats
42 / 43

Arthur Moats

Landry Jones
43 / 43

Landry Jones

PHOTOS: Practice - Ravens Week - Day 3

The Steelers prepare for the Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

L.T. Walton and Jordan Dangerfield
1 / 42

L.T. Walton and Jordan Dangerfield

Arthur Moats
2 / 42

Arthur Moats

Lawrence Timmons and Daniel McCullers
3 / 42

Lawrence Timmons and Daniel McCullers

Jacob Hagen, Lawrence Timmons, and Daniel McCullers
4 / 42

Jacob Hagen, Lawrence Timmons, and Daniel McCullers

Steven Johnson
5 / 42

Steven Johnson

Stephon Tuitt
6 / 42

Stephon Tuitt

Daniel McCullers
7 / 42

Daniel McCullers

Cameron Heyward
8 / 42

Cameron Heyward

Ricardo Mathews
9 / 42

Ricardo Mathews

Cobi Hamilton
10 / 42

Cobi Hamilton

Artie Burns
11 / 42

Artie Burns

Markus Wheaton
12 / 42

Markus Wheaton

Head coach Mike Tomlin
13 / 42

Head coach Mike Tomlin

Mike Mitchell
14 / 42

Mike Mitchell

Sean Davis
16 / 42

Sean Davis

Head coach Mike Tomlin
17 / 42

Head coach Mike Tomlin

Javon Hargrave
18 / 42

Javon Hargrave

Cameron Heyward
19 / 42

Cameron Heyward

Stephon Tuitt
20 / 42

Stephon Tuitt

Cobi Hamilton
21 / 42

Cobi Hamilton

Maurkice Pouncey
22 / 42

Maurkice Pouncey

Alejandro Villanueva and Jarvis Jones
23 / 42

Alejandro Villanueva and Jarvis Jones

Cobi Hamilton
24 / 42

Cobi Hamilton

Ben Roethlisberger
25 / 42

Ben Roethlisberger

Landry Jones and Fitzgerald Toussaint
26 / 42

Landry Jones and Fitzgerald Toussaint

Landry Jones and Le'Veon Bell
28 / 42

Landry Jones and Le'Veon Bell

Landry Jones and Fitzgerald Toussaint
29 / 42

Landry Jones and Fitzgerald Toussaint

Cameron Heyward and James Harrison
30 / 42

Cameron Heyward and James Harrison

Cameron Heyward
31 / 42

Cameron Heyward

Travis Feeney
33 / 42

Travis Feeney

Ben Roethlisberger
34 / 42

Ben Roethlisberger

Sean Davis
35 / 42

Sean Davis

Fitzgerald Toussaint
36 / 42

Fitzgerald Toussaint

Vince Williams
37 / 42

Vince Williams

Le'Veon Bell
39 / 42

Le'Veon Bell

Maurkice Pouncey, Ramon Foster, Marcus Gilbert, David DeCastro, and Alejandro Villanueva
42 / 42

Maurkice Pouncey, Ramon Foster, Marcus Gilbert, David DeCastro, and Alejandro Villanueva

PHOTOS: Practice - Ravens Week - Day 2

The Steelers Prepare for the Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Stephon Tuitt
1 / 23

Stephon Tuitt

Arthur Moats and Anthony Chickillo
2 / 23

Arthur Moats and Anthony Chickillo

Ross Cockrell
3 / 23

Ross Cockrell

L.T. Walton and Caushaud Lyons
5 / 23

L.T. Walton and Caushaud Lyons

Le'Veon Bell
6 / 23

Le'Veon Bell

DeAngelo Williams
7 / 23

DeAngelo Williams

Antonio Brown
8 / 23

Antonio Brown

Sammie Coates
9 / 23

Sammie Coates

Fitzgerald Toussaint
11 / 23

Fitzgerald Toussaint

Ben Roethlisberger and DeAngelo Williams
12 / 23

Ben Roethlisberger and DeAngelo Williams

Head coach Mike Tomlin
13 / 23

Head coach Mike Tomlin

Ben Roethlisberger and DeAngelo Williams
14 / 23

Ben Roethlisberger and DeAngelo Williams

Head coach Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger
15 / 23

Head coach Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger

Antonio Brown
16 / 23

Antonio Brown

Cameron Heyward
17 / 23

Cameron Heyward

Johnny Maxey and Ramon Foster
18 / 23

Johnny Maxey and Ramon Foster

Jordan Dangerfield
19 / 23

Jordan Dangerfield

Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown
20 / 23

Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown

Landry Jones and DeAngelo Williams
21 / 23

Landry Jones and DeAngelo Williams

Zach Mettenberger and Fitzgerald Toussaint
22 / 23

Zach Mettenberger and Fitzgerald Toussaint

Johnny Maxey, Maurkice Pouncey, and L.J. Fort
23 / 23

Johnny Maxey, Maurkice Pouncey, and L.J. Fort

PHOTOS: 2016 171st Air Refueling Wing Visit

Pittsburgh Steelers Arthur Moats, Greg Warren, and B.J. Finney visited the 171st Air Refueling Wing of the Pennsylvania National Guard.

PHOTOS: Practice - Ravens Week - Day 1

The Steelers prepare for the week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Joey Porter
3 / 43

Joey Porter

Jarvis Jones and Arthur Moats
4 / 43

Jarvis Jones and Arthur Moats

Daniel McCullers
6 / 43

Daniel McCullers

Ramon Foster, Maurkice Pouncey, and Marcus Gilbert
7 / 43

Ramon Foster, Maurkice Pouncey, and Marcus Gilbert

Head coach Mike Tomlin
8 / 43

Head coach Mike Tomlin

Keith Butler
10 / 43

Keith Butler

Demarcus Ayers
11 / 43

Demarcus Ayers

Eli Rogers
12 / 43

Eli Rogers

Le'Veon Bell
13 / 43

Le'Veon Bell

Fitzgerald Toussaint
14 / 43

Fitzgerald Toussaint

Sean Davis
15 / 43

Sean Davis

Shamarko Thomas
16 / 43

Shamarko Thomas

Darrius Heyward-Bey
17 / 43

Darrius Heyward-Bey

Xavier Grimble
18 / 43

Xavier Grimble

Ben Roethlisberger and Le'Veon Bell
19 / 43

Ben Roethlisberger and Le'Veon Bell

Ross Cockrell
20 / 43

Ross Cockrell

Landry Jones
21 / 43

Landry Jones

Anthony Chickillo and Joey Porter
22 / 43

Anthony Chickillo and Joey Porter

Landry Jones and Fitzgerald Toussaint
23 / 43

Landry Jones and Fitzgerald Toussaint

Darrius Heyward-Bey
24 / 43

Darrius Heyward-Bey

Marcus Gilbert
25 / 43

Marcus Gilbert

Eli Rogers
26 / 43

Eli Rogers

Cameron Heyward
27 / 43

Cameron Heyward

Head coach Mike Tomlin
28 / 43

Head coach Mike Tomlin

Ben Roethlisberger
29 / 43

Ben Roethlisberger

Vince Williams
31 / 43

Vince Williams

Steven Johnson
32 / 43

Steven Johnson

Ryan Shazier
33 / 43

Ryan Shazier

Le'Veon Bell and Daryl Richardson
34 / 43

Le'Veon Bell and Daryl Richardson

Ladaruis Green
35 / 43

Ladaruis Green

Ben Roethlisberger
36 / 43

Ben Roethlisberger

Head coach Mike Tomlin
37 / 43

Head coach Mike Tomlin

Justin Gilbert
38 / 43

Justin Gilbert

Jesse James and David Johnson
39 / 43

Jesse James and David Johnson

Fitzgerald Toussaint
40 / 43

Fitzgerald Toussaint

Alejandro Villanueva and Tyler Matakevich
41 / 43

Alejandro Villanueva and Tyler Matakevich

Daryl Richardson, David DeCastro, and Caushaud Lyons
42 / 43

Daryl Richardson, David DeCastro, and Caushaud Lyons

Markus Wheaton
43 / 43

Markus Wheaton

