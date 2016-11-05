Rivalry, splash plays, healing

A look back at all of the news as the Steelers prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens.

Here is the current injury report for the Steelers' Week 9 game at Baltimore.

A look at what was said in the locker room on Friday, and oh yeah, the mannequin challenge.

A look at what the Steelers will be up against on Sunday afternoon at the Baltimore Ravens:

A little bit of this, and a little bit of that as the Steelers prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens.

With the Steelers likely in the market for a different throwback jersey for the 2018 season, maybe it's time to tell the tale of one of the most unique designs in recent franchise history.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said today he's optimistic about playing on Sunday in Baltimore but acknowledged it won't be his call.

Each week Steelers' defensive coordinator Keith Butler, offensive coordinator Todd Haley and special teams coordinator Danny Smith share their insight in exclusive interviews that can be heard on SNR every Thursday beginning at 12 noon.

This week will be a classic AFC North battle when the Steelers take on the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Are we making any changes at the quarterback position for the game against the Ravens?

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's second practice this week was interpreted by his teammates much as the first on Monday had been, as an encouraging step toward Roethlisberger's potential participation on Sunday in Baltimore.

That is the approach Ben Roethlisberger is taking as to whether or not he will play on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

If you said the name Willis Thompson to a Steelers' fan, it's likely they wouldn't know who you are talking about. But when you say Weegie Thompson, it's a whole different ball game.

Tuesday was a day to show local military how much they are appreciated, while at the same time get an up close look at an area military base.

There have been times when Coach Mike Tomlin used his weekly news conference to announce definitive decisions about whether certain players would be available for the upcoming game.

The Steelers are a team that prides themselves on creating turnovers, but interceptions have been few and far between through the first seven games of the season.

Ben Roethlisberger's return to practice on Monday had his teammates talking, and contemplating the possibilities of the Steelers' starting quarterback returning to the starting lineup on Sunday in Baltimore.

How would you assess the play of Ryan Shazier so far this season? He has been the most impressive to me out of all the outside linebackers so far this season.

The Steelers returned to practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Monday after a four-day break for the bye weekend, and the defense got a boost with the return of Cameron Heyward.

A look back at the bye weekend.

They looked like the Ravens often have through seven games, when they were ranked fourth in rushing defense, fourth in total defense, tied for fourth in takeaways and ninth in scoring defense.

A week earlier Charlie Batch, playing because of injuries to Ben Roethlisberger and Byron Leftwich, threw three interceptions in a 20-14 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Missi, Bob and Mike take a look at the final status report for Week 9 vs. the Ravens.

Missi, Bob and Mike look at five plays from the Ravens Week 8 game vs. the Jets to give you a scouting report for Sunday's game.