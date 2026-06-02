Minicamp Blog: Back at it

'Just let us play our game': Joey Porter Jr. has been around enough and seen enough during OTAs and the first day of mandatory veteran minicamp today to pick up on some subtle but significant changes regarding how he and his fellow cornerbacks are being coached.

"Nothing too crazy from what we're used to," Porter offered. "They're gonna let us travel (follow a specific receiver regardless of formation during a given game). They're gonna let us do what we do as corners. The biggest part is to just let us play our game and not put us in a box.

"So that's what we're happy about."

Instead of being "put in a box," the cornerbacks are being coached by the new defensive staff according to "mainly just our play styles, our body types," Porter maintained.

"As a corner, some guys can't do everything the next guy can," he continued. "As a tall corner, I can't move my feet and move back fast as Asante Samuel (Jr.) so it wouldn't be right for me and him to play the position similar. We're two different types, two different body types.

"That's kinda what I mean by that."

Porter's observation was similar to one made by safety DeShon Elliott at the outset of OTAs when he was asked what would be different about the defensive approach this season.

"Just play together, man, play together and play to your players' strengths, which I think we'll be doing that this year," he said.

Porter is easing into the transition.

Porter's rookie contract scheduled to expire at the conclusion of the upcoming season.

"I'm out here," he said. "I'm happy to be out here. I'm happy I'm with the guys learning the plays. That's all I can really ask for at this time right now so I'm just gonna keep doing that and keep teaching the young guys when I can.

"It's a new start, a new beginning. We have new coaches, we have new players coming in. I just want to be around the guys as much as possible and just to help as much as I can right now. I have all my attention toward that."

Head coach Mike McCarthy understands the situation and the responses of players dealing with circumstances such as Porter's.

"I think it's like everything in life, frankly," McCarthy said. "There's a personal side to this. There's a professional side to this. And when you break down the professional aspects of being in the NFL as a coach or a player, we all have contracts. When those things occur, I really, frankly just put that into a business category.

"I've been dealing with it for 20 years and it's the same advice I've always given. It's a business situation and do the things you need to do necessary."

In looking ahead to training camp, Porter said his hope is to be a full participant in Latrobe.

"That's the vision," he said. "I want to be out there. Everybody knows I want to be out there.

"I'm just gonna do everything I can and take it day by day."

In looking back and 2025, Porter likes what he sees in terms of his game and the reputation he's seemingly earning around the NFL.

"I feel like the main goal was penalties, I got those down," he assessed. "I did what I was supposed to do when I traveled. I feel like I really showed that the last time I touched the field, so it was pretty good.

"Definitely, I feel like I was an elite guy since I've been in this league. I'm happy that I'm getting the respect that I feel like I'm owed."