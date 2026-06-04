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Steelers have a ball at Kennywood

Jun 04, 2026 at 12:42 PM
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Brian Batko

Contributing Writer/Editor

On their final scheduled day of minicamp, the Steelers instead got down to some mini-games, Kiddieland and coasters at Kennywood Park.

In what's become something of an annual tradition for the team, Steelers coaches, players, front office members and staffers were welcomed by the amusement park for a morning of fun and bonding time. There's another week of OTAs on the books and training camp is 54 days away, but Thursday was less about ball — though some teammates surely talked shop — and more about being a kid again.

"I think our turnout is really good," said longtime captain Cameron Heyward, with 6-year-old daughter Caia by his side. "Being out here and getting the chance to have families involved, having everybody together, it's a great environment."

Heyward was hoping to get on the aptly named Steel Curtain, opened in 2019, before heading home. It was a way to enjoy time before training camp starts in about seven weeks at Saint Vincent College. That's when the most grueling work begins.

Thursday was a welcome field trip away from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, but only about nine miles outside the team facility. Many coaches, players and scouts brought their families, and even those without kids enjoyed hanging out on a perfectly sunny June day.

Even on a laid-back company retreat, of sorts, the competitive juices will get flowing when dozens of pro football players find the games. The lines were longer for any opportunity to shoot hoops than they were for the roller coasters.

Wide receiver Ben Skowronek, center Zach Frazier and guard Mason McCormick got after it in the roll-a-ball race. Skowronek used to come to Kennywood every summer when visiting his father's family in Connellsville, but this was his first time back since he was a kid.

Tight end Darnell Washington eventually got a shot to go down on the mini-basketball game next to the Racer to win one that was regulation size, while quarterback Will Howard, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and cornerback Daylen Everette tried their luck on the longer shots.

Rookie offensive linemen Max Iheanachor, Gennings Dunker and Greg Crippen made their way around the park together. Speaking of the Racer, they rode on one side while some veteran offensive linemen were on the other. Dunker believes his car came back with the victory, but that wasn't his favorite ride.

"The Phantom's Revenge, that one was electric," Dunker said. "This is like 10-year-old and 23-year-old me's dream, you know?"

Dunker's only wish was that it would've been a little warmer for the water rides. He was eyeing the Pittsburgh Plunge, which may have drenched the entire tri-state area had the offensive line all piled in together.

It wasn't a given that the largest Steelers could fit on all the rides, but some of them gave it a shot. Iheanachor braved the Black Widow, the giant pendulum ride that climbs 146 feet above ground and reaches a top speed of 68 miles per hour while swinging. Even if he pulled his hat over his eyes, he still made it through.

"He did, yeah," smiled long-snapper Cal Adomitis as he walked off the Black Widow. "I was impressed. It's been an impressive showing by some of the big dudes on the rides."

A Pittsburgh native who would come to the park each summer with his family, Adomitis was proudly wearing a Central Catholic High School sweatshirt as he made the rounds. His dad grew up in nearby Duquesne, Pa., just minutes from Kennywood's front gate.

Adomitis is also a University of Pittsburgh alumnus who has been with the Steelers since he signed to the practice squad in December. With a new coaching staff in place, it was even better to have some team-bonding and foster community all throughout the building.

"It's great. It's a chance to get to know everybody," Adomitis said. "You can take your mind off of ball and actually get to know teammates, training staff, coaches on a more personal level."

Heyward wanted to thank everyone behind the scenes for the Steelers who helped put together the excursion, which all went according to plan.

"It's a top-class organization that's doing it the right way," Heyward said.

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