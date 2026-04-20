McCarthy: 'I'm excited for Pittsburgh'

General Manager Omar Khan and Head Coach Mike McCarthy have their minds focused on who the team will select with their 12 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.
And while they might be too busy to enjoy some of the fun surrounding the event, as they will spend their time in the Draft room at the team's practice facility, both are excited about what the large-scale NFL event is bringing to Pittsburgh.
"I wanted to start off by just reiterating how excited we all are about the Draft being in Pittsburgh," said Khan at the opening of the team's annual Draft press conference. "It's long overdue. I always tell people how great the region is. How great the people are here in the community. It's exciting. There's a lot of them that are going to experience it this weekend.
"So, I'm excited and I'm sure we're going to make the NFL proud here in Pittsburgh."
The Draft will take place in multiple areas in the city, including the North Shore and in and around Acrisure Stadium, where the NFL Draft Theater and Stage are located. It will also extend to Point State Park, where family-friendly activities will be plentiful.
"I think anytime Western Pennsylvania has a chance to show itself off, it's a great thing," said McCarthy, a Pittsburgh-native who is from the Greenfield neighborhood of the city. "I know personally, just through family and friends, what the Draft we'll bring to our great city and to show it off. It will be exciting.
"It's great. Frankly it will be more important to my family as far as them being able to enjoy the Draft. We're going to be busy. I laugh, because my mother asks me every year if I'm going to the Draft. I say no, I'm going to be in the draft room here for Year 33. We don't go to the Draft. But I think it will be great everybody gets to experience it."
While McCarthy won't be going to the Draft this year like he said, he did have the rare opportunity last year to attend when he wasn't coaching and the Draft was held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he was living.
"I had a chance to experience it for a day last year and this is going to be awesome," said McCarthy. "So, I'm definitely excited for the week and for Pittsburgh."
Among the activities fans can enjoy during the Draft is Steelers Country at Point State Park, a 12,000-square-foot interactive landing spot for fans of all ages that shares the traditions of Steelers Nation and is a place for fans to gather.
Steelers Country features:
--> Steelers Nation Unite Bar – A global Steelers-themed bar experience with rotating locations from Steelers bars around the world, offering beverages for purchase.
--> Immersive Fan Cave – A 1970s-inspired Pittsburgh basement, recreating the look and feel of a classic Steelers fan's home.
--> Steelers Six Super Bowl Rings Display – Larger-than-life replicas celebrating each of the franchise's championship victories.
--> Entertainment and Shows - Fans will also have the opportunity to watch live Q&As with Steelers Legends and current players, enjoy daily entertainment on the Steelers Country stage, including the Steelers Draft Countdown Show on Thursday, April 23 from 7-8 p.m., and Friday, April 24 from 6-7 p.m.
--> Terrible Towel Art Piece – A custom installation honoring one of the most iconic symbols in all of sports.
--> Yard Games & Photo Opportunities – Interactive games and branded photo moments for fans of all ages.
Steelers Pro Shop Locations:
The Steelers Merchandise trailer will be located within the Steelers Country footprint throughout Draft weekend.
In addition, multiple retail locations throughout the Draft footprint will feature exclusive merchandise and the latest Steelers gear. Fans can visit the temporary Steelers Pro Shop location at 275 North Shore Drive, Pittsburgh Pa 15212 all through April for your complete lineup of Steelers gear and exclusive NFL Draft items and a special-edition Terrible Towel created to celebrate Pittsburgh hosting the Draft.
Fans can also visit the Steelers Pro Shop Online Store.
Lombardi Trophy Display:
Fans can get a first-hand look at the Steelers Super Bowl trophies on display directly across from Steelers Country at Point State Park.
Steelers Country Hours:
Thursday, April 23 12:00 – 10:00 p.m.
Friday, April 24 12:00 – 10:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 25 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
* All times are local and subject to change. Admission is free once you register on the NFL OnePass App.
NFL OnePass App:
Fans planning to attend Steelers Country within the free 2026 NFL Draft Experience must download the NFL OnePass App and register, available through NFL.com/DraftAccess, NFL OnePass provides access to event details, schedules, and important Know-Before-You-Go information for Draft weekend.