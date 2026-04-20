McCarthy: 'I'm excited for Pittsburgh'

General Manager Omar Khan and Head Coach Mike McCarthy have their minds focused on who the team will select with their 12 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

And while they might be too busy to enjoy some of the fun surrounding the event, as they will spend their time in the Draft room at the team's practice facility, both are excited about what the large-scale NFL event is bringing to Pittsburgh.

"I wanted to start off by just reiterating how excited we all are about the Draft being in Pittsburgh," said Khan at the opening of the team's annual Draft press conference. "It's long overdue. I always tell people how great the region is. How great the people are here in the community. It's exciting. There's a lot of them that are going to experience it this weekend.

"So, I'm excited and I'm sure we're going to make the NFL proud here in Pittsburgh."

The Draft will take place in multiple areas in the city, including the North Shore and in and around Acrisure Stadium, where the NFL Draft Theater and Stage are located. It will also extend to Point State Park, where family-friendly activities will be plentiful.

"I think anytime Western Pennsylvania has a chance to show itself off, it's a great thing," said McCarthy, a Pittsburgh-native who is from the Greenfield neighborhood of the city. "I know personally, just through family and friends, what the Draft we'll bring to our great city and to show it off. It will be exciting.

"It's great. Frankly it will be more important to my family as far as them being able to enjoy the Draft. We're going to be busy. I laugh, because my mother asks me every year if I'm going to the Draft. I say no, I'm going to be in the draft room here for Year 33. We don't go to the Draft. But I think it will be great everybody gets to experience it."

While McCarthy won't be going to the Draft this year like he said, he did have the rare opportunity last year to attend when he wasn't coaching and the Draft was held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he was living.