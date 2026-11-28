With Chuck Noll, it was known as back to basics. With Bill Cowher, re-establishing the mind-set. With Mike Tomlin, the standard is the standard. At one time or another, all were dismissed by some as fluff used to sell T-shirts or to put on bumper stickers.

But sometimes in certain circumstances, it's more than trivial. It has meaning. It's motivating. It fosters a movement to band together to push through adversity on the way to working toward a common goal.

Mike McCarthy hasn't been in the job long enough to have his own slogan, but he did use one word repeatedly when answering questions about his team's biggest win of his inaugural season as their coach.

Urgency.

The way it started, there were a couple of different ways Thanksgiving Week could end for the 2026 Steelers. Over the course of around 48 hours, there were demands and ultimatums, with all the turmoil that comes with both, and it was a short week where they were riding a 2-game losing streak and soon to be visited by the 8-2 Denver Broncos, winners of 6 in a row and the No. 2 seed in the AFC. They could circle the wagons – as Chris Berman used to say – or they could get buried alive by it all. As Noll told his players, "When you lose, whatever they say about you is true."

What can be said about the Steelers today is that in the NFL's standalone Black Friday showcase game, they put together an inspired, opportunistic but imperfect performance and were in control throughout what ended up being a 27-5 victory.

"I really want to pivot off the leadership council meeting because everything that was discussed was healthy, a lot of things in there, but what came out of it was urgency," said McCarthy during his postgame remarks. "I thought our leaders did a tremendous job of bringing the urgency to their rooms, and it definitely showed up. So we were able to complete our preparation process (Thanksgiving Day), everybody was able to get to where they should be with their families in the evening, and you definitely saw the urgency today."

The Steelers ended their losing streak and kept themselves viable in the hunt for a playoff spot thanks to an offense that committed to running the football and a defense that was aggressive and opportunistic. Both complemented by special teams that were an asset in every phase of their operation. Everybody is a helmet made a contribution and everyone wearing a headset was involved in putting them in a place to succeed.

"Their energy was – you could feel it, and like I said, it was needed, and those guys stepped up in a huge way," said McCarthy. "I go back to the word urgency, and it was very apparent today. Those guys deserve a lot of credit."

There was a style the Steelers wanted to play vs. Denver, and getting to it quickly was an important part of it. An issue in the back-to-back losses in Cincinnati and in Philadelphia was the offense's inability to make anything happen – and in some statistical categories it was literally zero – during first half deficits that were 28-3 vs. the Bengals, and 13-3 vs. the Eagles.

After the Broncos deferred, the offense took out the hammer right away. Six of the Steelers' first 8 plays were runs before the possession ended with a perfect punt downed at the Broncos 4-yard line. The Broncos offense went 3-and-out, and the Steelers offense did the same, but it kept hammering at the Broncos defense, albeit it ineffectively.

The defense was putting together its own version of a fast start. RB Jonah Coleman, coming off a 111-yard, 3-TD performance, was limited to 2.8 yards a carry, which created some down-and-distance situations that allowed the Steelers to go after 3rd-year QB Bo Nix. In the middle of the first quarter, T.J. Watt and Nick Herrbig were on him in a flash from 2 angles, the ball came loose and Watt covered it in the end zone for a touchdown.

That was Watt's third career TD, and his second of the season (the first being a pick-6 against Atlanta in the opener). That makes Watt the only player in the league in 2026 with an interception return TD and a fumble return TD, and just the 7th in Steelers history to pull that off.

After Jalen Ramsey's own pick-6 on a play where he put himself in perfect position to intercept Nix, the Steelers defense had 6 TDs since the start of the 2025 season to extend their league lead in the category over that span. Stats like those make for interesting conversation, but the impact Watt's TD and Ramsey's TD had in that stadium and on the Steelers' sideline on Friday created the charged atmosphere the Steelers rode to a 24-5 lead at the end of the first half.

From there, it was a matter of maintenance through the second half. The Steelers bobbed and weaved, with the offense killing some clock on offense and adding a 33-yard field goal after Mason Rudolph dropped a 37-yard bomb to Roman Wilson to set it up. The defense authored a couple of 3-and-outs and 3 punts total, then had a third takeaway when they rushed 7 at Nix on a fourth-and-21 and Daylen Everette cut in front of Courtland Sutton for the interception. Then the offense killed more clock, and it was over.

The Steelers had weathered the ugliness of the end of their Aaron Rodgers chapter; they came together and re-focused on a short week of preparation to move on to this next phase of their season.

Pending the outcome of Sunday's Baltimore at Houston game, the Steelers will go into next Sunday night's battle royale with the Texans understanding that the outcome might be the tipping point in qualifying for a spot in the AFC Playoffs. Or not.

"Can't worry about yesterday. Can't worry about tomorrow. Just be present," said Cam Heyward about the desired approach to what they're facing. "We were built for this, and we move on. Don't feel sorry for yourself.

"I can say those words, but I can't say enough things about the good men who believe in those (words) – T.J., Jalen. Our leadership is built on not just one person, but a group of guys believing and just trusting each other."

That trust has to be players trusting each other, and with coaches and players having a mutual trust in each other. Keep those wagons in a circle.