Holmes inducted into hometown HOF

If there was a Hall of Fame for last minute Super Bowl heroics, Santonio Holmes would be enshrined in it.
In the meantime, though, Holmes was enshrined into the Muck City Sports Hall of Fame as a part of the Inaugural Class of 2022.
It was created with the Muck City Project to preserve the local Muck City sports history, revitalize the community and honor excellence within the Florida Glades Community where Holmes is from. The purpose is to build a connection between generations of sports fans and honor the best who have come out of the region.
Holmes is one of four football players enshrined, including Rickey Jackson, Jimmy Spencer and Jessie Hester, and a total of 11 enshrinees in the overall Muck City Hall of Fame.
Homles, the Steelers first round pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, won Super Bowl XLIII MVP honors after his game-winning catch in the win over the Arizona Cardinals. Holmes, who attended Glades Central High School in Belle Glade, Florida, pulled in a six-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger with just 35 seconds to secure the win. Holmes finished the game with nine receptions for 131 yards.