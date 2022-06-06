Holmes inducted into hometown HOF

If there was a Hall of Fame for last minute Super Bowl heroics, Santonio Holmes would be enshrined in it.

In the meantime, though, Holmes was enshrined into the Muck City Sports Hall of Fame as a part of the Inaugural Class of 2022.

It was created with the Muck City Project to preserve the local Muck City sports history, revitalize the community and honor excellence within the Florida Glades Community where Holmes is from. The purpose is to build a connection between generations of sports fans and honor the best who have come out of the region.

Holmes is one of four football players enshrined, including Rickey Jackson, Jimmy Spencer and Jessie Hester, and a total of 11 enshrinees in the overall Muck City Hall of Fame.