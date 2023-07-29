Steelers announce Hall of Honor Class of 2023

James Harrison

Linebacker

2002-03, 2004-12, 2014-17

His name is often mentioned in the same breath as some of the best linebackers ever to play for the Steelers, and rightfully so.

Because James Harrison did the same thing some of the great linebackers before him did. He changed the outcome of games with his play, caused offensive coordinators to lose sleep, and dominated on defense game in and game out.

"I don't feel like I am up there as being one of the legendary linebackers the Steelers had," Harrison once said. "There are some big names up there to compete with. Just to have my name in the argument feels very good to me."

And rest assured, his name will be in more than the argument. He will always be a part of the Steelers lore. Harrison was one of the most menacing linebackers ever to play for the Steelers.

Harrison originally retired from the Steelers in 2014 but made a return to the black and gold three weeks later when injuries left the team without depth at his spot. He remained with the black and gold into the 2017 season, finishing out the season and his career with the New England Patriots.

There is plenty Harrison will be remembered for from his playing days, from his on-field demeanor that was reminiscent of Greg Lloyd's nasty personality to his 100-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII. What matters to him, though, is that he is remembered for playing like a Steelers' linebacker should play.

"I guess I want to be known as one of the typical Steelers linebackers, hard-working, and a guy that gave his all," said Harrison.

For many fans though, it will always come back to that play in Super Bowl XLIII. The Cardinals had the ball at the one-yard line with 18 seconds to play in the half and the Steelers having a slim three-point lead. Harrison stepped in front of a Kurt Warner pass and rambled down the sideline for 100 yards, sending the Steelers into the half up 17-7 and taking the wind out of the Cardinals sails.

"To be honest it was a good play," he said. "I don't look at it as this great, significant, overly whatever you want to call it play. It was just a good play. I had 10 other guys on the field with me who were a great part of that play. Without them you don't accomplish what we did, and I don't get to the other end zone. That wasn't just me; that was 10 other guys on the field. They all should be in on that, not just me."

Harrison was named the AFC and NFL's Defensive Player of the Year during that 2008 Super Bowl season, setting a then Steelers' single-season record with 16 sacks, which was broken by T.J. Watt when he had 22.5 sacks in 2021. He was voted to the Pro Bowl five consecutive years (2007-11) and twice voted Steelers MVP (2007-08). He is the Steelers all-time sack leader with 80.5 sacks.

It's hard to imagine that Harrison entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie, signing with the Steelers in 2002. It wasn't an easy road for him. He was released before the start of the 2002 season, signed to the practice squad, and then activated late that season. The following year, it was again a struggle when he made the final roster in 2003, but was released days later, signed to the practice squad, and then released from there to sit out the entire year.