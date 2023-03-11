Steelers legends in the news

Colon HOF bound: Former Steelers offensive lineman Willie Colon will be inducted into the Hofstra University Athletics Hall of Fame. Colon will be a member of the Class of 2023, which will be enshrined on Monday, June 26 at the Seawane Club in Hewlett Harbor, New York.

Colon was a standout at Hofstra from 2002-05, serving as a team captain his senior year. He was a two-time All-Atlantic 10 selection and was an Associated Press First-Team All-America selection his senior year. He also earned first-team All-America honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation and the American Football Coaches Association that season. In addition, Colon earned third-team All-America honors from the Sports Network and Football Gazette and was named All-ECAC.

During his time at Hofstra, the team averaged more than 100 yards rushing three times and averaged more than 350 yards of offense in each of his four seasons.

Colon was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He played six seasons, starting 62 games, including starting all 16 games three straight seasons, and was a member of the Steelers Super Bowl XLIII championship team.

Continuing to grow his dream: Former Steelers safety Robert Golden continues to grow and develop the Golden Charter Academy, which opened for the 2021 school year in Southwest Fresno, California, offering a new option for students to pursue their education.

Golden, who is from Fresno, played for the Steelers from 2012-17. Throughout his playing days he always wanted to give back to the community, and that desire continually grew stronger. He walked away from football before the 2018 season, a few months after signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"My heart started to change from football," said Golden, who is the President and CEO of the academy. "I was active in my community that offseason. My heart was tugging on me telling me we have to do something for the kids. I walked away from football to do this. Everybody thought I was crazy not wanting to play football anymore. I knew this would be something great for the community and would leave a lasting impression."

Golden set his mind on launching Golden Charter Academy, a school of environmental stewardship, working with Fresno Chaffee Zoo as a founding partner, as well as working with educators.

"Throughout my time I noticed our children that come from the area I do, the under-served portion of the Fresno community, they needed something more," said Golden. "I saw the need for that. I saw the kids needed something better to understand there is more life out there. It tugged at my heart. I wanted to do something to leave a lasting impression on my community."