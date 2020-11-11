Steelers legends are climbing to new heights

Bringing them together: Donnie Shell, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020, has been named as an Executive Advisor, Sports Division, for Dedication to Community (D2C).

Shell will work with D2C in an effort to grow relationships between teams, athletes, law enforcement and community of all ages and sizes.

"We are at a critical point in our culture where we must increase and amplify the good work done by athletes in the community, and D2C's mission, especially tied to the inclusive listening and interaction with law enforcement, is essential to the process," said Shell. "I am eager and excited to work again with Lamonte Winston and the rest of the team Q. Williams is building to proactively build relationships that may be damaged, and there is no better way than by having teams and athletes of all walks of life be part of this program."

About Dedication To Community (D2C)

Dedication To Community (D2C) is a non-profit organization missioned to educate, enlighten, and empower communities through leadership/law enforcement/relationship building-training sessions, community forums, strategy consultations, and facilitation models - thus engaging individuals, communities and organizations in systematic approaches to building substantive, successful and sustainable solutions regarding today's most relevant issues. This includes D2C's law enforcement and community training/education sessions at the global, federal, state and local levels. D2C focuses on heightening awareness about relevant, critical issues regarding diversity, belonging and equity – with measured strategic ACTION plans. D2C exposes audiences to an expanded, comprehensive, and creative methodology for serving organizations' personnel and their communities.

Hall of Famer: Former linebacker Arthur Moats, who is still involved with the team providing input on the video platforms analyzing the team, was elected to the James Madison University Athletic Hall of Fame as a part of the Class of 2020.

Moats, who played at JMU from 2006-09, led the schools defense through his first three seasons, winning the 2009 Buck Buchanan award as the best defensive player in the country as a senior, just the second JMU player to ever earn the award. Moats finished with 29 career sacks, which still ranks second in school history, and his 11.5 sacks his junior year and 11 sacks his senior year, are third and fifth most in a season in school history.

The final few: Two former Steelers players are among the 25 finalists for the Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Among those who are finalists are running back Richard Huntley, who played at Winston-Salem State University from 1992-1995 and offensive lineman Tyrone McGriff, Florida A&M University, 1976-1979)