Enjoying history they helped create

Blount stopped for a minute and explained the emotions, many of them that started during a 12-minute video everyone watches when they enter the museum that shares the history of the Steelers, much of it told by the legends themselves.

"What is so emotional is I was watching the video it and we just lost Franco Harris who is a big part of it," said Blount. "To see the video of him and hear his voice. And then Chuck (Noll) and Dan (Rooney), all the people who are a part of building this legacy. That is why it's emotional.

"I thank God for the journey and the people. That is what is special, the people. You put in work to be a part of this, and the people you never forget them."

And that was the case as two former teammates, two friends, and two members of the Hall of Honor stood alongside each other looking at a display that featured their jerseys. Jon Kolb, a member of the Hall of Honor Class of 2021 and Larry Brown, a member of the Hall of Honor Class of 2019, saw their jerseys hanging side-by-side in a replica locker from Three Rivers Stadium.

"For me to come here tonight and see my jersey in the locker is really nice, but they put my jersey in the same locker as Larry Brown," said Kolb, the move touching him deeply. "We were friends. We trained together every day in the offseason. It means so much. Then you have all of the coaches, owners, teammates, the City of Pittsburgh, the people in the organization that mean so much."

Kolb and Brown chatted throughout the tour, but no moment spoke of what it meant to them more than when they posed beside their locker.

"I am struck by my pairing with Jon here," said Brown. "Jon was a mentor to me. When I switched from tight end to tackle, he took me under his wing. He showed me the subtleties and techniques of playing tackle. Without him showing me things, I couldn't have had the career I had. He is a dear friend and someone I really look up to.