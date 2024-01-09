Figures elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Former Steelers first-round draft pick and University of Colorado cornerback Deon Figures was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2024.

Figures was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 1993 NFL Draft, the 23rd overall selection. He played four seasons in Pittsburgh, 1993-96, appearing in 61 games with 23 starts. He finished his career in Jacksonville where he played two seasons.

While at Colorado he won the Jim Thorpe Award in his final season, presented to the nation's top defensive back. He recorded six interceptions that season and only allowed six completions in more than 400 man-coverage sacks.

He completed his college career with 176 tackles, five tackles for loss, 13 interceptions, 27 pass breakups, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick.

During his time there the Buffalos won the National Championship in 1990 and three Big Eight Championships (1989, 1990, 1991). He was named the Big Eight Defensive Player of the Year in 1992 and was an All-Big Eight selection three times.

"This really means a lot, to be a member of the College Football Hall of Fame," Figures told the University of Colorado's website. "I must have done a little something on the field. I chose football over basketball, I guess I made the right choice."