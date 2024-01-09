Figures elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Jan 09, 2024 at 05:39 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Former Steelers first-round draft pick and University of Colorado cornerback Deon Figures was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2024. 

Figures was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 1993 NFL Draft, the 23rd overall selection. He played four seasons in Pittsburgh, 1993-96, appearing in 61 games with 23 starts. He finished his career in Jacksonville where he played two seasons. 

While at Colorado he won the Jim Thorpe Award in his final season, presented to the nation's top defensive back. He recorded six interceptions that season and only allowed six completions in more than 400 man-coverage sacks.

He completed his college career with 176 tackles, five tackles for loss, 13 interceptions, 27 pass breakups, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick.

During his time there the Buffalos won the National Championship in 1990 and three Big Eight Championships (1989, 1990, 1991). He was named the Big Eight Defensive Player of the Year in 1992 and was an All-Big Eight selection three times. 

"This really means a lot, to be a member of the College Football Hall of Fame," Figures told the University of Colorado's website.  "I must have done a little something on the field.  I chose football over basketball, I guess I made the right choice."

The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 66th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 10, 2024, at Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Related Content

news

Coming home again

The Steelers 2023 Alumni Weekend Dinner was a homecoming for players from the last few decades
news

Steelers announce Hall of Honor Class of 2023

The Hall of Honor Class of 2023 includes James Harrison, Ray Mansfield, Gerry Mullins and Aaron Smith
news

Coming together for a great cause

Troy Polamalu was honored at the Mel Blount Youth Home All-Star Celebrity Roast
news

Steelers legends in the news

Former offensive lineman Willie Colon is HOF bound, while Robert Golden continues the growth at the Golden Charter Academy
news

Steelers honor alumni at halftime

As a part of the 90th season celebration, the Steelers honored alumni from every decade during halftime of Sunday's game
news

Bringing together decades of Steelers football

The annual Steelers Alumni Dinner celebrated 90 seasons of Steelers football
news

Holmes inducted into hometown HOF

Santonio Holmes was enshrined into the Muck City Sports Hall of Fame as a part of the Inaugural Class of 2022
news

A visit from some legends

Steelers legends were at the team's OTA session on Thursday, taking in practice and talking with current players
Advertising