Steelers honor alumni at halftime

Super Bowl XLIII MVP Santonio Holmes has returned to Pittsburgh multiple times since his playing days ended, but he never takes for granted what it means each time, and what it meant to him to wear the black and gold.

"It's more than a dream, it's greater than a myth, it's a lasting legacy to be a part of Pittsburgh Steelers history," said Holmes. "When you talk about the heart and soul of the black and gold, you can't erase the memories and the history, and the fans will never let it die. It's the ultimate fan and player experience to be a part of Steelers Nation."

Current Steelers players spent time talking with the alumni on Saturday at the practice facility, as well as pregame, something Kirkland remembers doing during his playing time.

"When I was there you would have visits from guys like Franco Harris, Jack Ham, Joe Greene and I think that is a bridge," said Kirkland. "This is a bridge of showing how we did it in the 70s, the 80s, the 90s, the 2000s. It's going to be a similar mix of things, but it's always neat to know the history of it and how it's going today. I always look forward to talking to different guys and reconnecting. I am lucky and blessed I get the opportunity to come to Pittsburgh and visit.