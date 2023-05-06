Coming together for a great cause

The event benefits the Mel Blount Youth Leadership Initiative, a program that helps kids grow, learn, develop and become productive citizens.

"With the Youth Leadership Initiative, we're able to work with more kids and have a broader reach," said Blount. "One of the things that we've done is connected with other youth organizations around Western Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Washington County, Greene County, Westmoreland County. So, we have a broader reach now. We're able to work and be more effective reaching more kids. It gives kids, even kids who are not in the system, an opportunity to experience what our program has to offer and help them grow and develop.

"It's so amazing what some of the things we have to offer, from team building, counseling, and therapeutic riding at the Youth Home. We had a group of kids from East Palestine, Ohio, where they had the train derailment. These kids are in an environment where other kids, other schools, don't want to come in there and play because of the air quality of the of the city. You have kids who don't understand all the outside noise and they don't understand why other schools don't want to come in there and play. We had all these kids, from third grade to seventh grade, at the facility. We sat and talked with them. Then we went on a walk that turned into climbing a huge hill at the facility. It was so amazing to see these kids make this climb. Some made it faster than others, but they all were excited when they got to where they were going. We talked about that and where you start, where you are right now and staying focused on where you want to go and what the view looks like when you get to where you are versus where you started. That's true in life. You have the ups and downs, you have challenges, but if you stay focused on the things that you're trying to accomplish, when you get there, it's all worth it."

This year's event was the first dinner the Youth Home hosted since the pandemic hit in 2020 and it was a blessing for Blount to have it return.

"God was the reason we were able to survive," said Blount. "This event is a huge part of our budget, and we've missed it. It was tough, it has been tough to be able to try to run a program and find funds to give kids scholarships. We are so thankful to be back and to have the support, especially from sponsors and Steelers players."

And that is something Blount doesn't take for granted. Having current and former Steelers players attend the event is what keeps it running and he appreciates every one of them for giving their time and energy to the evening.

"I'm so many generations removed from the Steelers and to have guys to respect what we're doing is special," said Blount. "We've been having a Steelers rookie day at the Youth Home since Ben Roethlisberger's rookie year. I've built up a relationship and a certain amount of respect from these players. I'm a guy who is from the generation of the 70s, so when you can touch different generations and still have the respect that they understand basically what a Steelers player means to the community and to come support it, I tell you what, I am grateful.