Weekly Recap

DeCastro's new deal, AB talks, and more

Sep 11, 2016 at 12:57 AM

A look back at all of the news as the Steelers prepare to open the regular season.

Week 1 Injury Report (Redskins)

A look at player injuries and practice participation for Week 1.
Here is the current injury report for the Steelers' Week 1 game at Washington.

Mitchell: 'I am nervously optimistic'

S Mike Mitchell has high expectations for the defense; WR Markus Wheaton ruled out.
After months of preparation, this week, it gets real. The Steelers kick off the season Monday night in Washington, and safety Mike Mitchell likes the direction the defense is headed in.

Cousins right at home in Washington

Fourth-year QB taking advantage of Redskins' weapons.
A look at what the Steelers will be up against on Monday night at Washington.

Adversity made Burns flourish, not falter

Artie Burns former college coach, Al Golden, shared what makes the Steelers No. 1 pick so strong.
If there is one thing that makes Al Golden, the former University of Miami head coach, who is now the tight ends coach for the Detroit Lions, happy it's that Artie Burnshasn't changed since he was a teenager.

This & That: 1st game, 10th season & more

Players talk about their first NFL game, weigh in on Coach Mike Tomlin's 10th season and more.
A little bit of this, and a little bit of that as the Steelers prepare to take on the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football.

Big plays will pay off this season

WR Sammie Coates, LS Greg Warren and DE Cameron Heyward are all giving back.
Touchdowns. Field Goals. Sacks. When they work in the Steelers favor, they are all things that make not just the players, but the fans happy as well.

DeCastro: 'It's nice to have it done'

G David DeCastro is focused on nothing but football.
Guard David DeCastro got the business side of football done on Thursday when he signed a new six-year contract, and now his focus is on one thing and one thing only, football.

Labriola on trading for

In risk/reward analysis, adding Justin Gilbert for a No. 6 pick is worth doing.
As a true freshman in college, he returned two kickoffs for touchdowns. He had five interceptions as a sophomore, including one apiece in games against Andrew Luck, Robert Griffin III, and Ryan Tannehill, all of whom currently are NFL starting quarterbacks.

DeCastro signed to new 6-year deal

The Steelers signed the veteran guard through 2021 season.
The Steelers have announced that the team has signed guard David DeCastro to a new six-year deal with the franchise through the 2021 season.

Brown isn't sweating potential Norman matchup

Redskins' All-Pro CB another 'nameless, grey face' to Steelers' All-Pro WR.
The Redskins may or may not opt to have All-Pro CB Josh Norman follow All-Pro WR Antonio Brown all over the field on Monday night.

Justin Gilbert, AB and the OL are the hot topics

A first glance at what the three Steelers' coordinators are talking about this week.
Each week Steelers' defensive coordinator Keith Butler, offensive coordinator Todd Haley and special teams coordinator Danny Smith share their insight in exclusive interviews with Bob Labriola and Missi Matthews that can be heard on SNR every Thursday beginning at 12 noon.

Bradshaw: 'Ben has amazing talent'

Former Steelers' QB Terry Bradshaw gives his thoughts on QB Ben Roethlisberger.
As the Steelers are set to embark on the 2016 season, Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw weighed in on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in this exclusive interview.

What the Redskins said about AB, Ben

Find out what is being said in Washington this week about the Steelers.
The Steelers open the 2016 regular season on the road against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday Night Football, and the Redskins are giving their take on Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and more.

Asked and Answered: September 8

Another installment of Bob Labriola answering your questions about the Steelers and the NFL.
The no-huddle offense that Ben Roethlisberger used in his first and only appearance of the preseason – in New Orleans against the Saints – was extremely effective. What stamina do you feel he has and how long do you feel the offense can execute this style during the game?

Bettis on Ben, AB and much more

Hall of Fame RB Jerome Bettis shared his thoughts on the 2016 Steelers.
Running back Jerome Bettis has spent the last year enjoying being a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he has also been busy keeping an eye on all things NFL for his role on ESPN

Mitchell rubbed off on Norman

Steelers S "raised" Redskins CB to be competitive.
The Steelers will be opposed by one of the NFL's most combative and competitive cornerbacks when they visit the Redskins and Josh Norman on Monday night, and they might have Mike Mitchell, in part, to thank for that.

Heyward, Hargrave hope to play

DE Cameron Heyward and NT Javon Hargrave don't plan on letting injuries sideline them.
It's still early in the week, but both defensive end Cameron Heyward and Javon Hargrave are hoping to play against the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football.

Ben: 'I'm a big fan of being the hunter'

QB Ben Roethlisberger talks about WR Antonio Brown, the start of the season, being a favorite, and much more.
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger heads into the 2016 regular season with a weapon he knows he is lucky to have, wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Matakevich: 'I didn't sleep at all'

LB Tyler Matakevich on making the 53-man roster, DE Cameron Heyward still confident & more.
Rookie linebacker Tyler Matakevich said he had some tense moments waiting for the 53-man roster to become final on Saturday.

Ben went down, Byron stepped up

A look back at a memorable win over the Washington Redskins in 2008.
With a Monday Night Football national television audience watching, and a FedEx Field crowd of 90,512, many of them waving Terrible Towels, on hand, the Steelers never said die even when they lost their leader on offense.

Thigpen's dream came true with Steelers

Yancey Thigpen went from being a Steelers' fan as a kid to a star receiver for the team.
Yancey Thigpen grew up a fan of the Steelers, and even more a fan of wide receivers Lynn Swann and John Stallworth.

4 takes from Tomlin as season kicks off

Coach Mike Tomlin talks LBs, Antonio Brown and more.
With Bud Dupree out after being placed on injured reserve, Coach Mike Tomlin said he will utilize all four outside linebackers – Arthur Moats, Ryan Shazier, William Gay and Anthony Chickilloin the rotation.

Tomlin talks Gilbert trade, lists injuries

At his Tuesday news conference, Coach Mike Tomlin explained the trade for Justin Gilbert.
In terms of the ripple effect through Steelers Nation, this year's version of the move created a much bigger splash than last year's version of the move.

David Decastro signs new deal

Missi Matthews, Bob Labriola and Mike Prisuta review David DeCastro's new six-year deal with the Steelers.

DeCastro on his new six-year deal

G David DeCastro on his new contract and staying in Pittsburgh.

Brown is ready for Monday night

WR Antonio Brown on the season opener against the Redskins.

Great opening week moments

Here are some of the most memorable moments from the Steelers' opening weeks throughout the years.

Butler sees great potential in the defense

Defensive coordinator Keith Butler sees great potential in his defense as they prepare for the Redskins.

Haley excited to see offense in action

Offensive coordinator Todd Haley expects great things from his offense in 2016.

Practice Update

Missi Matthews, Bob Labriola and Tunch Ilkin go over the current practice report in regards to Monday night's game vs. the Redskins.

Tunch's take on Brown vs. Norman

Missi Matthews, Bob Labriola and Tunch Ilkin preview what to expect from the Redskins' defense and Josh Norman.

Offensive line eager for Monday night

OT Marcus Gilbert, G David DeCastro, and G Ramon Foster are eager for Monday night to arrive.

Bettis on the 2016 Steelers' offense

Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis spoke with Steelers.com's Teresa Varley on his thoughts on the 2016 Steelers' offense.

Heyward at practice

Missi Matthews Craig Wolfley and Mike Prisuta give a practice update on Steelers Live.

Agree to Disagree - at Redskins

With the preseason over and the Steelers getting ready for the season opener, Bob and Mike debate the Justin Gilbert trade.

Heyward progressing towards Monday

DE Cameron Heyward is preparing to play on Monday night against the Redskins.

Hargrave: Injury is 'nothing serious'

NT Javon Hargrave spoke with the media prior to Wednesday's practice.

Steelers place Bud Dupree on IR

Missi Matthews, Bob Labriola and Craig Wolfley discuss LB Bud Dupree being placed on IR and what that means for the defense.

Tomlin previews Steelers vs. Redskins

Coach Mike Tomlin previews the Steelers' upcoming Monday night game vs. the Redskins from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Gilbert is ready to get to work

CB Justin Gilbert addresses the media after his first practice in Pittsburgh.

Mettenberger excited to be a Steeler

QB William Gay speaks with the media for the first time after signing with the Steelers.

UPDATE: Initial 53-man roster

Missi Matthews and Bob Labriola update you on everything you need to know about the Steelers' initial 53-man roster.

Greene on the Steelers' DEs

Hall of Famer Joe Greene spoke with Teresa Varley to give his thoughts on the Steelers' defensive ends.

View Video

PHOTOS: Steelers-Redskins Statistical Leaders

Here is a look at the statistical leaders for both the Steelers and Redskins heading into the Monday night season opener at FedEx Field.

QB Ben Roethlisberger completed 319 of 469 passes (68.0%) in 2015 for 3,938 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions for a quarterback rating of 94.5.
QB Ben Roethlisberger completed 319 of 469 passes (68.0%) in 2015 for 3,938 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions for a quarterback rating of 94.5.

Redskins QB Kirk Cousins ended the 2015 regular season completing 379 of 543 passes (69.8%) for 4,166 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for the quarterback rating of 101.6.
Redskins QB Kirk Cousins ended the 2015 regular season completing 379 of 543 passes (69.8%) for 4,166 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for the quarterback rating of 101.6.

RB DeAngelo Williams led the Steelers rushing attack during the 2015 regular season with 907 yards on 200 carries (4.5 avg.) and had a team high 11 touchdowns.
RB DeAngelo Williams led the Steelers rushing attack during the 2015 regular season with 907 yards on 200 carries (4.5 avg.) and had a team high 11 touchdowns.

Redskins RB Matt Jones carried the ball 144 times for 490 yards and 3 touchdowns during the 2015 regular season.
Redskins RB Matt Jones carried the ball 144 times for 490 yards and 3 touchdowns during the 2015 regular season.

WR Antonio Brown ended the 2015 regular season with a team-high 136 receptions for a team-high 1,834 yards.  Brown also hauled in 10 receiving touchdowns in 2015.
WR Antonio Brown ended the 2015 regular season with a team-high 136 receptions for a team-high 1,834 yards.  Brown also hauled in 10 receiving touchdowns in 2015.

TE Jordan Reed led the Redskins during the 2015 regular season in receptions (87), yards (952) and touchdowns (11).
TE Jordan Reed led the Redskins during the 2015 regular season in receptions (87), yards (952) and touchdowns (11).

WR Markus Wheaton ended then 2015 season averaging 17.0 yards per receptions (44 rec. for 749 yards) and recorded 5 receiving touchdowns.
WR Markus Wheaton ended then 2015 season averaging 17.0 yards per receptions (44 rec. for 749 yards) and recorded 5 receiving touchdowns.

Redskins WR DeSean Jackson tallied 528 yards and 4 touchdowns on just 30 receptions in 2015.
Redskins WR DeSean Jackson tallied 528 yards and 4 touchdowns on just 30 receptions in 2015.

In 2015, WR Pierre Garçon hauled in 72 receptions, 777 yards and 6 touchdowns.
In 2015, WR Pierre Garçon hauled in 72 receptions, 777 yards and 6 touchdowns.

DE Cameron Heyward's 7 quarterback sacks led the 2015 Steelers defense.  Heyward also accounted for 54 tackles in 2015.
DE Cameron Heyward's 7 quarterback sacks led the 2015 Steelers defense.  Heyward also accounted for 54 tackles in 2015.

Redskins LB Will Compton recorded 96 total tackles in 2015 including 52 solo tackles.
Redskins LB Will Compton recorded 96 total tackles in 2015 including 52 solo tackles.

ILB Lawrence Timmons led the Steelers defense with 119 total tackles (77 solo and 42 assists) during the 2015 regular season.  Timmons also had 5 sack and one interception in 2015.
ILB Lawrence Timmons led the Steelers defense with 119 total tackles (77 solo and 42 assists) during the 2015 regular season.  Timmons also had 5 sack and one interception in 2015.

The Redskins sack leader in 2015 was LB Ryan Kerrigan who recorded 9.5 sacks.
The Redskins sack leader in 2015 was LB Ryan Kerrigan who recorded 9.5 sacks.

S Mike Mitchell led the Steelers secondary during the 2015 regular season with 3 interceptions.  Mitchell has also accounted for 80 tackles last season.
S Mike Mitchell led the Steelers secondary during the 2015 regular season with 3 interceptions.  Mitchell has also accounted for 80 tackles last season.

CB Josh Norman recorded 56 tackles, 4 interceptions and 2 touchdowns for the Carolina Panthers in 2015.
CB Josh Norman recorded 56 tackles, 4 interceptions and 2 touchdowns for the Carolina Panthers in 2015.

PHOTOS: Practice - Redskins Week - Day 4

The Steelers prepare for the regular season Week 1 matchup against the Washington Redskins.

Shamarko Thomas, William Gay, and Jarvis Jones
Steven Johnson
Stephon Tuitt
Antonio Brown
Ben Roethlisberger
James Harrison
Tyler Matakevich
Zach Mettenberger
Ryan Shazier
No Title
Demarcus Ayers
Antonio Brown
Shamarko Thomas
Head Coach Mike Tomlin and Garrett Giemont
Javon Hargrave
Vince Williams
No Title
David DeCastro
No Title
Ramon Foster
Ben Roethlisberger and Jesse James
Sammie Coates
No Title
William Gay
Head Coach Mike Tomlin
David DeCastro and Maurkice Pouncey
Zach Mettenberger and Daryl Richardson
Demarcus Ayers and James Harrison
Eli Rogers
Chris Boswell and Greg Warren
Xavier Grimble
Zach Mettenberger
Eli Rogers
Defensive Backs
No Title
Mike Mitchell
Zach Mettenberger
Mike Mitchell
No Title
Eli Rogers and Antonio Brown
Landry Jones
Ben Roethlisberger and DeAngelo Williams
DeAngelo Williams
Mike Mitchell
Jordan Berry
PHOTOS: Player Spotlight - Ben Roethlisberger

The best photos of QB Ben Roethlisberger from the 2015 season.

No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
PHOTOS: Practice - Redskins Week - Day 3

The Steelers prepare for the regular season Week 1 matchup against the Washington Redskins.

Mike Munchak and the Offensive Line
Coach Mike Tomlin
Jordan Dangerfield
James Harrison
Cameron Heyward
Ben Roethlisberger
Joey Porter
Daryl Richardson
David Johnson
Maurkice Pouncey and Ramon Foster
Marcus Gilbert
Ryan Shazier and Coach Mike Tomlin
Fitzgerald Toussaint and Shamarko Thomas
Antonio Brown
Mike Mitchell
DeAngelo Williams and Jordan Dangerfield
Maurkice Pouncey
Stephon Tuitt
Landry Jones and Daryl Richardson
Zach Mettenberger and David Cobb
Artie Burns
Chris Boswell and Jordan Berry
Jordan Berry
No Title
Javon Hargrave
Anthony Chickillo and Marcus Gilbert
James Daniel and team
Antonio Brown
David DeCastro
DeAngelo Williams and Lawrence Timmons
Maurkice Pouncey, Ramon Foster and Ben Roethlisberger
Maurkice Pouncey, Ramon Foster and Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger
Maurkice Pouncey, Ben Roethlisberger, David DeCastro, Marcus Gilbert, Ramon Foster, Alejandro Villanueva, DeAngelo Williams, Ryan Harris and Antonio Brown
Maurkice Pouncey, Ben Roethlisberger, David DeCastro, Marcus Gilbert, Ramon Foster, Alejandro Villanueva, DeAngelo Williams, Ryan Harris and Antonio Brown

PHOTOS: Practice - Redskins Week - Day 2

The Steelers prepare for the regular season Week 1 matchup against the Washington Redskins.

David Johnson and Ricardo Mathews
Jordan Dangerfield, Maurkice Pouncey, and Ramon Foster
Head Coach Mike Tomlin
Brandon Brown-Dukes
Chris Hubbard, B.J. Finney, Cody Wallace, Matt Feiler, and Ryan Harris
Antonio Brown
Jesse James
No Title
Darrius Heyward-Bey
No Title
Sammie Coates
Jonny Maxey and Cameron Heyward
Cobi Hamilton
Jordan Dangerfield
Artie Burns
Arthur Moats
No Title
Travis Feeney
James Harrison
Caushaud Lyons, Cameron Heyward, and Johnny Maxey
Linebackers
No Title
No Title
Justin Gilbert, Ross Cockrell, and Shamarko Thomas
Joey Porter and James Harrison
PHOTOS: Practice - Redskins Week - Day 1

The Steelers prepare for the regular season Week 1 matchup against the Washington Redskins.

Ben Roethlisberger
Justin Gilbert and Carnell Lake
Zach Mettenberger
Ben Roethlisberger
No Title
Coach Mike Tomlin
David DeCastro
Justin Gilbert
Trainer Sonia Ruef
Antonio Brown and DeAngelo Williams
L.J. Fort
Darrius Heyward-Bey
Ben Roethlisberger
Justin Gilbert
Darrius Heyward-Bey
Eli Rogers
Justin Gilbert
Landry Jones
Artie Burns
Ben Rothlisberger, Randy Fichtner, Cobi Hamilton and Zach Mettenberger
Ben Rothlisberger, Randy Fichtner, Cobi Hamilton and Zach Mettenberger

Robert Golden
Tyler Matakevich and Antonio Brown
Arthur Moats
Vince Williams
Ross Cockrell
Ramon Foster, David DeCastro, Maurkice Pouncey and Ryan Harris
Ramon Foster, David DeCastro, Maurkice Pouncey and Ryan Harris

Jordan Dangerfield
L.J. Fort and David DeCastro
Fitzgerald Toussaint and Landry Jones
L.T. Walton
Travis Feeney
David DeCastro and Johnny Maxey
DeAngelo Williams, Steven Johnson and Johnny Maxey
DeAngelo Williams, Steven Johnson and Johnny Maxey

Artie Burns
Jarvis Jones
Ryan Shazier
David Johnson
Mike Mitchell
B.J. Finney and Javon Hargrave
Eli Rogers
Zach Mettenberger
Zach Mettenberger, Anthony Chickillo and B.J. Finney
Daniel McCullers
Xavier Grimble, Jesse James and David Johnson
PHOTOS: 2016 Gatorade / Steelers 5K Race

The Steelers held the 28th annual Gatorade/Steelers 5K Race, Fitness Walk and Kid's Kickoff Run at Heinz Field. The race raises money for the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund.

No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
No Title
