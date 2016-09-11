DeCastro's new deal, AB talks, and more

A look back at all of the news as the Steelers prepare to open the regular season.

ARTICLES

A look at player injuries and practice participation for Week 1.

Here is the current injury report for the Steelers' Week 1 game at Washington.

S Mike Mitchell has high expectations for the defense; WR Markus Wheaton ruled out.

After months of preparation, this week, it gets real. The Steelers kick off the season Monday night in Washington, and safety Mike Mitchell likes the direction the defense is headed in.

Fourth-year QB taking advantage of Redskins' weapons.

A look at what the Steelers will be up against on Monday night at Washington.

Artie Burns former college coach, Al Golden, shared what makes the Steelers No. 1 pick so strong.

If there is one thing that makes Al Golden, the former University of Miami head coach, who is now the tight ends coach for the Detroit Lions, happy it's that Artie Burnshasn't changed since he was a teenager.

Players talk about their first NFL game, weigh in on Coach Mike Tomlin's 10th season and more.

A little bit of this, and a little bit of that as the Steelers prepare to take on the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football.

WR Sammie Coates, LS Greg Warren and DE Cameron Heyward are all giving back.

Touchdowns. Field Goals. Sacks. When they work in the Steelers favor, they are all things that make not just the players, but the fans happy as well.

G David DeCastro is focused on nothing but football.

Guard David DeCastro got the business side of football done on Thursday when he signed a new six-year contract, and now his focus is on one thing and one thing only, football.

Labriola on trading for

In risk/reward analysis, adding Justin Gilbert for a No. 6 pick is worth doing.

As a true freshman in college, he returned two kickoffs for touchdowns. He had five interceptions as a sophomore, including one apiece in games against Andrew Luck, Robert Griffin III, and Ryan Tannehill, all of whom currently are NFL starting quarterbacks.

The Steelers signed the veteran guard through 2021 season.

The Steelers have announced that the team has signed guard David DeCastro to a new six-year deal with the franchise through the 2021 season.

Redskins' All-Pro CB another 'nameless, grey face' to Steelers' All-Pro WR.

The Redskins may or may not opt to have All-Pro CB Josh Norman follow All-Pro WR Antonio Brown all over the field on Monday night.

A first glance at what the three Steelers' coordinators are talking about this week.

Each week Steelers' defensive coordinator Keith Butler, offensive coordinator Todd Haley and special teams coordinator Danny Smith share their insight in exclusive interviews with Bob Labriola and Missi Matthews that can be heard on SNR every Thursday beginning at 12 noon.

Former Steelers' QB Terry Bradshaw gives his thoughts on QB Ben Roethlisberger.

As the Steelers are set to embark on the 2016 season, Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw weighed in on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in this exclusive interview.

Find out what is being said in Washington this week about the Steelers.

The Steelers open the 2016 regular season on the road against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday Night Football, and the Redskins are giving their take on Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and more.

Another installment of Bob Labriola answering your questions about the Steelers and the NFL.

The no-huddle offense that Ben Roethlisberger used in his first and only appearance of the preseason – in New Orleans against the Saints – was extremely effective. What stamina do you feel he has and how long do you feel the offense can execute this style during the game?

Hall of Fame RB Jerome Bettis shared his thoughts on the 2016 Steelers.

Running back Jerome Bettis has spent the last year enjoying being a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he has also been busy keeping an eye on all things NFL for his role on ESPN

Steelers S "raised" Redskins CB to be competitive.

The Steelers will be opposed by one of the NFL's most combative and competitive cornerbacks when they visit the Redskins and Josh Norman on Monday night, and they might have Mike Mitchell, in part, to thank for that.

DE Cameron Heyward and NT Javon Hargrave don't plan on letting injuries sideline them.

It's still early in the week, but both defensive end Cameron Heyward and Javon Hargrave are hoping to play against the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football.

QB Ben Roethlisberger talks about WR Antonio Brown, the start of the season, being a favorite, and much more.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger heads into the 2016 regular season with a weapon he knows he is lucky to have, wide receiver Antonio Brown.

LB Tyler Matakevich on making the 53-man roster, DE Cameron Heyward still confident & more.

Rookie linebacker Tyler Matakevich said he had some tense moments waiting for the 53-man roster to become final on Saturday.

A look back at a memorable win over the Washington Redskins in 2008.

With a Monday Night Football national television audience watching, and a FedEx Field crowd of 90,512, many of them waving Terrible Towels, on hand, the Steelers never said die even when they lost their leader on offense.

Yancey Thigpen went from being a Steelers' fan as a kid to a star receiver for the team.

Yancey Thigpen grew up a fan of the Steelers, and even more a fan of wide receivers Lynn Swann and John Stallworth.

Coach Mike Tomlin talks LBs, Antonio Brown and more.

With Bud Dupree out after being placed on injured reserve, Coach Mike Tomlin said he will utilize all four outside linebackers – Arthur Moats, Ryan Shazier, William Gay and Anthony Chickilloin the rotation.

At his Tuesday news conference, Coach Mike Tomlin explained the trade for Justin Gilbert.

In terms of the ripple effect through Steelers Nation, this year's version of the move created a much bigger splash than last year's version of the move.