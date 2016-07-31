Weekly Recap

Camp starts, Ben talks & pads come on

Jul 31, 2016 at 03:45 AM

The Steelers opened training camp this week and the action has been fast and furious. Coach Mike Tomlin has given his initial thoughts on the team, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger offered some candid opinions, and other players including Le'Veon Bell, Chris Boswell and Artie Burns gave their take.

Dupree: 'The defense, we love to hit'

Football begins for real today when the pads come on at Steelers practice.
The Steelers have taken the field the past two days at Saint Vincent College for training camp, but today, things change.

Practice Report: Coates the 'Special Cat'

Sammie Coates makes plays amid the rain drops.
A breakdown of Practice No. 2 at Saint Vincent College:

Burns feels intensity picking up

Rookie Artie Burns has noticed the change in the intensity as camp is underway.
Artie Burns is getting his feet wet fast at Steelers training camp, and that has nothing to do with the rain that fell on the campus of Saint Vincent College on Saturday morning.

Boswell's approach won't change

Whether he has competition or not, Chris Boswell is going at it the same way.
Chris Boswell expected to come to training camp competing against Shaun Suisham for the job as the Steelers placekicker.

Practice makes perfect

A look at the on-field happenings at Saint Vincent.
A breakdown of Practice No. 1 at Saint Vincent College:

Q & A with Big Ben

Steelers' QB going strong into his 13th season.
One day after reporting to Saint Vincent College for his 13th season with the Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger shared his thoughts on the mindset entering the 2016 season, how many seasons he'll play beyond the current season, how he's developed from season to season and what motivates him season after season:

Tomlin takes: conditioning, expectations, crises

Coach Mike Tomlin handled a variety of questions during his camp-opening news conference.
Takes from Coach Mike Tomlin's camp-opening news conference:

Labriola on takeaways making '16 super

Contending for a championship could come down to the defense's ability to generate takeaways.
Later today it begins in earnest, the process of putting together the 2016 Pittsburgh Steelers, and the foundation of it all will be the product of the time spent here at Saint Vincent College.

Bell hoping not to be a distraction

Le'Veon Bell spoke for the first time about appealing a potential NFL suspension.
Le'Veon Bell hoped to arrive at Steelers' training camp ready to get to work preparing for the 2016 season with a healthy knee and talking about nothing but football.

Tomlin on Bell, players on PUP

Coach Mike Tomlin addressed the Le'Veon Bell situation, as well giving other camp news.
The Steelers reported to training camp on Thursday, going through the typical first day business of checking into their dorm rooms, talking to the media and of course, participating in the conditioning test.

Steelers' players arrive at camp

Saint Vincent College is abuzz today as Steelers' players report for the start of training camp.
Steelers players arrive at Saint Vincent College.

Coming in to camp prepared

Steelers' players spent plenty of time during the offseason preparing for camp.
With temperatures reaching the 90 degree mark earlier this week, and humidity making matters even worse, most people in Pittsburgh were doing their best to stay cool, whether it was in the comfort of an air conditioned building or at local swimming pools. Keeping cool was the number one goal.

Steelers Add New Experiences To 2016 Training Camp

The first practice open to the public will be held on Friday, July 29.
The Steelers' first practice open to the public will be Friday, July 29, at Saint Vincent College, home of Steelers training camp since 1966.

Tomlin: 'It's good to have to adjust'

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin talks about adjusting to the inclement weather that delayed the start of practice and looks ahead to the first day in pads.

Camp Bites: Day 2

G David DeCastro and CBs Artie Burns, Stephon Tuitt talked prior to Saturday's practice.

Steelers Jr. Reporter: Fans enjoy Training Camp

Steelers Jr. Reporter Xiah Zepeda talked to the fans on day 1 of training camp.

LIVE: First day of practice

Missi Matthews, Bob Labriola and Tunch Ilkin analyze the team's first day of practice in training camp.

Camp Bites: Player Arrivals

The weather chased the players inside, but it didn't damper their excitement.

Steelers Jr. Reporter: Arriving at Training Camp

Steelers Jr. Reporter Xiah Zepeda talked to the players as they moved in at Saint Vincent College for training camp.

Bell: 'I just want to keep moving forward'

Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell addressed the media after reporting to Saint Vincent College for the start of training camp.

Camp Bites: Player Arrivals

LB Arthur Moats, C Maurkice Pouncey, and TE Jesse James speak with the media upon arrival at Saint Vincent College.

Saint Vincent College is ready

Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA is ready for the start of Steelers' training camp.

PHOTOS: 2016 Steelers Training Camp - Day 2

Take a look at photos of the Pittsburgh Steeler's 2nd day of training camp.

WR Sammie Coates
WR Sammie Coates

DE Cameron Heyward
DE Cameron Heyward

P Jordan Berry
P Jordan Berry

OT Marcus Gilbert, QB Ben Roethlisberger, G Ramon Foster, C Maurkice Pouncey
OT Marcus Gilbert, QB Ben Roethlisberger, G Ramon Foster, C Maurkice Pouncey

RB DeAngelo Williams
RB DeAngelo Williams

LB Ryan Shazier
LB Ryan Shazier

LB Jarvis Jones
LB Jarvis Jones

WR Antonio Brown
WR Antonio Brown

WR Sammie Coates
WR Sammie Coates

K Chris Boswell
K Chris Boswell

DE Stephon Tuitt, LB Lawrence Timmons, LB Ryan Shazier, DE Cameron Heyward
DE Stephon Tuitt, LB Lawrence Timmons, LB Ryan Shazier, DE Cameron Heyward

LB Anthony Chickillo
LB Anthony Chickillo

CB Ross Cockrell
CB Ross Cockrell

WR Issac Blakeney
WR Issac Blakeney

WR Antonio Brown
WR Antonio Brown

Head Coach Mike Tomlin
Head Coach Mike Tomlin

S Mike Mitchell
S Mike Mitchell

G David DeCastro
G David DeCastro

C Maurkice Pouncey
C Maurkice Pouncey

LB Bud Dupree
LB Bud Dupree

LB Travis Feeney
LB Travis Feeney

LB James Harrison
LB James Harrison

S Sean Davis
S Sean Davis

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey
WR Darrius Heyward-Bey

LB Jarivs Jones
LB Jarivs Jones

LB Ryan Shazier
LB Ryan Shazier

Head Coach Mike Tomlin
Head Coach Mike Tomlin

RB Le'Veon Bell
RB Le'Veon Bell

Head Coach Mike Tomlin
Head Coach Mike Tomlin

DE Stephon Tuitt
DE Stephon Tuitt

CB Montell Garner
CB Montell Garner

S Sean Davis
S Sean Davis

WR Antonio Brown
WR Antonio Brown

CB Artie Burns
CB Artie Burns

LB James Harrison, LB Ryan Shazier
LB James Harrison, LB Ryan Shazier

C Maurkice Pouncey
C Maurkice Pouncey

OT Alejandro Villanueva
OT Alejandro Villanueva

OT Ryan Harris
OT Ryan Harris

LB Jarvis Jones, LB Jordan Zumwalt, LB Anthony Chickillo, LB Authur Moats, LB Bud Dupree, LB Travis Feeney
LB Jarvis Jones, LB Jordan Zumwalt, LB Anthony Chickillo, LB Authur Moats, LB Bud Dupree, LB Travis Feeney

S Ross Ventrone, LB Anthony Chickillo
S Ross Ventrone, LB Anthony Chickillo

QB Bruce Gradkowski
QB Bruce Gradkowski

S Ross Ventrone
S Ross Ventrone

LB Steven Johnson
LB Steven Johnson

LB Bud Dupree
LB Bud Dupree

LB James Harrison
LB James Harrison

CB William Gay
CB William Gay

S Robert Golden
S Robert Golden

CB Al-Hajj Shabazz
CB Al-Hajj Shabazz

G David DeCastro
G David DeCastro

PHOTOS: 2016 Steelers Training Camp - Day 1

Take a look at photos of the Pittsburgh Steeler's 1st day of training camp.

PHOTOS: #SteelersPride at training camp

Steelers Nation: Submit your photo via Twitter using #SteelersCamp or #SteelersPride

Steelers' Players Arrive at Training Camp

Steelers' players arrive at training camp.

