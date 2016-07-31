Camp starts, Ben talks & pads come on

The Steelers opened training camp this week and the action has been fast and furious. Coach Mike Tomlin has given his initial thoughts on the team, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger offered some candid opinions, and other players including Le'Veon Bell, Chris Boswell and Artie Burns gave their take.

Football begins for real today when the pads come on at Steelers practice.

The Steelers have taken the field the past two days at Saint Vincent College for training camp, but today, things change.

Artie Burns is getting his feet wet fast at Steelers training camp, and that has nothing to do with the rain that fell on the campus of Saint Vincent College on Saturday morning.

Chris Boswell expected to come to training camp competing against Shaun Suisham for the job as the Steelers placekicker.

One day after reporting to Saint Vincent College for his 13th season with the Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger shared his thoughts on the mindset entering the 2016 season, how many seasons he'll play beyond the current season, how he's developed from season to season and what motivates him season after season:

Takes from Coach Mike Tomlin's camp-opening news conference:

Later today it begins in earnest, the process of putting together the 2016 Pittsburgh Steelers, and the foundation of it all will be the product of the time spent here at Saint Vincent College.

Le'Veon Bell hoped to arrive at Steelers' training camp ready to get to work preparing for the 2016 season with a healthy knee and talking about nothing but football.

The Steelers reported to training camp on Thursday, going through the typical first day business of checking into their dorm rooms, talking to the media and of course, participating in the conditioning test.

With temperatures reaching the 90 degree mark earlier this week, and humidity making matters even worse, most people in Pittsburgh were doing their best to stay cool, whether it was in the comfort of an air conditioned building or at local swimming pools. Keeping cool was the number one goal.

The Steelers' first practice open to the public will be Friday, July 29, at Saint Vincent College, home of Steelers training camp since 1966.

