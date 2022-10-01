Bringing together decades of Steelers football

Levon Kirkland, the Steelers second round pick in the 1992 NFL Draft who played nine seasons for the black and gold, relishes the opportunity to gather with not just former teammates, but those who paved the way for him, and those who followed in his footsteps.

"I am thankful to the Rooney family for being such gracious people and owners that they care about their players, the alumni to do this," said Kirkland. "That is why it's so easy to come back to this environment. I believe that environment is so important for growth and health. The Pittsburgh Steelers organization is one of the best places to grow. When you are around that kind of environment it's easy to come back and want to say hello and want to visit. That is how I see it.

"The Rooney family, the Steelers and their fans have created a great atmosphere and that is why players always tend to come back. When they retire, they want to retire a Steeler no matter if they have been to other places."

Kirkland spent part of the evening talking with the other players on hand, sharing stories and laughing about the good times they all had, and learning something about each other along the way.

"When you come in as a young man you don't know a whole lot," said Kirkland. "Then when you leave Pittsburgh, you understand what it's like to take ownership, you understand what family is about. And you also know how to take care of business. I think that is one of the reasons we like coming back. And just the atmosphere, Steelers fans are amazing. There is so much tradition, especially from the linebacker position. The legacy of linebackers has been incredible. To be around that is wonderful."

The dinner was an opportunity for fans to hear stories from the players, but it was also a family reunion for the players, even though in some cases it's the first time some of the players met each other. The group will also be honored at halftime of Sunday's game against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium.

"It's all family, but we are getting to meet more of the family," said Craig Wolfley, the former guard and a member of the Steelers radio broadcast team. "There is not a differentiation between the eras. There is just a Steelers family. It's the people that have been here who created the culture. The culture was first set by Art Rooney Sr., 'The Chief,' and it was set by the Rooney family. Subsequently when Chuck Noll was first hired it changed. And then Joe Greene. All the additions of these great people that came along at specific times they built the legacy and hierarchy of the Pittsburgh Steelers franchise.

"When I first met 'The Chief,' and met the Ambassador, Dan Rooney, you felt like this family just encircled you. As you met the Rooney family over the years, it just felt that way. It was always a welcoming thing. When Dan Rooney said once a Steeler, always a Steeler, he wasn't kidding. That was something he truly believed in. I know he abided by that saying. He was always available to the players in a way that uniformly was not part of something in the early NFL and a lot of other places as I understood it. It was always a welcoming open door 'The Chief,' with DMR (Dan Rooney). It was parcel of the humility of great men like 'The Chief,' DMR and Chuck Noll. There was humbleness, and there was greatness in that humbleness. I found it very attractive.