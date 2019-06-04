 Skip to main content
Advertising

Back with a plan

Jun 04, 2019 at 03:00 PM
Author Image
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

After joining his teammates on the field for the first time in OTAs, Sean Davis apparently wanted to glean everything he possibly could from the experience.

He and Terrell Edmunds, the Steelers' presumptive starting safeties, lingered and chatted long after today's session had ended.

They were out there together long after individual post-practice work on the Jugs machine had been completed.

Long after every other player had retreated to the shade of the locker room at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

"Yeah man, it's been a while since we played together," Davis explained. "Just choppin' it up, talking about the year, talking about practice today and trying to get better."

Davis anticipates having a better feel entering his second season at free safety.

His first campaign after switching from strong safety resulted in one interception for Davis and eight for the Steelers.

"I was trying to get the hang of things, and maybe I was more focused on being the last man back there rather than playing aggressively," he said. "But obviously one interception isn't enough for me. How many did we have as a unit? Eight is not enough for all of us, that's definitely been a point of emphasis.

"For me personally, I'm just trying to get better, learn different angles, read the quarterbacks a little bit better and just perfect my craft. One interception is not acceptable, so definitely gotta get more than that this year.

PHOTOS: 2019 OTAs - Day 8

The Steelers participate in day 8 of the 2019 Organized Team Activities at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex

Benny Snell Jr.
1 / 39

Benny Snell Jr.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tuzar Skipper
2 / 39

Tuzar Skipper

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Sutton Smith
3 / 39

Sutton Smith

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Henry Mondeux
4 / 39

Henry Mondeux

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Dravon Askew-Henry
5 / 39

Dravon Askew-Henry

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Henry Mondeaux
6 / 39

Henry Mondeaux

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tyson Alualu
7 / 39

Tyson Alualu

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Cameron Heyward
8 / 39

Cameron Heyward

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Vance McDonald
9 / 39

Vance McDonald

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Brian Allen
10 / 39

Brian Allen

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Benny Snell Jr.
11 / 39

Benny Snell Jr.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Roosevelt Nix
12 / 39

Roosevelt Nix

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ralph Webb
13 / 39

Ralph Webb

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Isaiah Buggs
14 / 39

Isaiah Buggs

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Alejandro Villanueva
15 / 39

Alejandro Villanueva

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Conor Sheehy
16 / 39

Conor Sheehy

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Henry Mondeaux
17 / 39

Henry Mondeaux

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ola Adeniyi
18 / 39

Ola Adeniyi

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
J.T. Jones
19 / 39

J.T. Jones

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Bud Dupree
20 / 39

Bud Dupree

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Conner
21 / 39

James Conner

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Dravon Askew-Henry
22 / 39

Dravon Askew-Henry

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Henry Mondeaux
23 / 39

Henry Mondeaux

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Javon Hargrave
24 / 39

Javon Hargrave

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
P.J. Locke
25 / 39

P.J. Locke

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Head Coach Mike Tomlin
26 / 39

Head Coach Mike Tomlin

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Conner
27 / 39

James Conner

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Christina Scotland-Williamson
28 / 39

Christina Scotland-Williamson

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger
29 / 39

Ben Roethlisberger

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ralph Webb
30 / 39

Ralph Webb

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Roosevelt Nix
31 / 39

Roosevelt Nix

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger
32 / 39

Ben Roethlisberger

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Benny Snell Jr.
33 / 39

Benny Snell Jr.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Washington
34 / 39

James Washington

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster
35 / 39

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Maurkice Pouncey
36 / 39

Maurkice Pouncey

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tevin Jones
37 / 39

Tevin Jones

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Malik Williams
38 / 39

Malik Williams

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Washington
39 / 39

James Washington

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"I'm really excited to hone in on my free safety skills. I don't want to say I was wingin' it last year, but was just learning by mistakes. Just to have another year under my belt and to have tape to watch to correct myself. We added Coach 'T.A.' (senior defensive assistant/secondary Teryl Austin), who brings in a lot of different stuff. I feel like this year I can hopefully put it all together."

Davis and Edmunds are poised to become second-year holdovers on a defense that is undergoing a significant transition.

Cornerback Steve Nelson and linebacker Mark Barron were signed in veteran free agency and the Steelers traded up 10 spots in the draft to select linebacker Devin Bush 10th overall.

"The defense definitely needs to play better," Davis maintained. "We lost a lot of games that we shouldn't have lost last year, gave up too many points. It's hard to shut teams out, but make them go by three (points) instead of seven. And no big plays, that's really my big thing. And more turnovers, we need more turnovers.

"So the defense definitely has an uphill battle this year but I know we can get it done."

Davis hadn't taken part in OTAs prior to today because "my body just felt a little stiff," he said. "Nothing major, though."

His eventual participation was apparently worth the wait.

"It felt good to get back with the guys, flying around, making some calls, just getting back in the flow of things," Davis said. "Today I felt good and it felt good to be back out there.

"I see a lot of additions and I feel like we've upgraded. We've all just been getting better. We're all progressing, making the proper steps to get to a championship defense."

Related Content

news

OTAs Blog: Detail oriented

All the latest news during the Steelers OTAs

news

Rodgers: 'It's nice to come back'

Aaron Rodgers is happy to be in the black and gold for his final NFL season

news

McCarthy happy to have Rodgers in the fold

The Mike McCarthy-Aaron Rodgers reunion resonates on multiple levels to open OTAs

news

OTAs Blog: Liking what he's seen

All the news, notes and happenings from Steelers OTAs

news

OTA Blog: Settling right in

Follow along for all the action from Steelers OTAs

news

Heyward back on field for Steelers OTA sessions

Steelers defensive captain ready to put injury-filled 2023 season behind him

news

Wilson, Fields ready to push each other

Longtime friends now lead Steelers' QB room

news

Back to work for the black and gold

Steelers players are back to work as Phase One of the offseason program is underway

news

Following the leaders, early confidence, unity up front

OTAs conclude with vets setting the standard by providing an example

news

OTAs Blog: Making connections

All the news and notes from Steelers OTAs

news

'Camp-type vibes,' Avatars and the UGA learning curve

Intensity of OTAs impressive to veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson

news

QB harmony, DB intrigue and the 'Badger connection'

There was a lot to ponder during an eventful first week of OTAs

Advertising