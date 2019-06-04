Back with a plan

"I'm really excited to hone in on my free safety skills. I don't want to say I was wingin' it last year, but was just learning by mistakes. Just to have another year under my belt and to have tape to watch to correct myself. We added Coach 'T.A.' (senior defensive assistant/secondary Teryl Austin), who brings in a lot of different stuff. I feel like this year I can hopefully put it all together."

Davis and Edmunds are poised to become second-year holdovers on a defense that is undergoing a significant transition.

Cornerback Steve Nelson and linebacker Mark Barron were signed in veteran free agency and the Steelers traded up 10 spots in the draft to select linebacker Devin Bush 10th overall.

"The defense definitely needs to play better," Davis maintained. "We lost a lot of games that we shouldn't have lost last year, gave up too many points. It's hard to shut teams out, but make them go by three (points) instead of seven. And no big plays, that's really my big thing. And more turnovers, we need more turnovers.

"So the defense definitely has an uphill battle this year but I know we can get it done."

Davis hadn't taken part in OTAs prior to today because "my body just felt a little stiff," he said. "Nothing major, though."

His eventual participation was apparently worth the wait.

"It felt good to get back with the guys, flying around, making some calls, just getting back in the flow of things," Davis said. "Today I felt good and it felt good to be back out there.