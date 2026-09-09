What's new at Acrisure Stadium in 2026

With the NFL season here, the Steelers and Acrisure Stadium have exciting changes coming for 2026, with plenty of enhancements for fans to take advantage of.

"As Acrisure Stadium marks its 25th anniversary, we're continuing to do what we've always done: continually improve the stadium so we compete at the highest level, on and off the field," said Jay Roberts, Vice President of Stadium Operations and Management. "This offseason's upgrades — from a new playing surface to expanded food offerings and enhanced in-game entertainment and more — are designed to set the team up for success and deliver a memorable gameday experience for every fan who walks through our gates."

"We are proud to have the best fans in sports, who travel from near and far to cheer on the Steelers and create an atmosphere at Acrisure Stadium that is simply unmatched," said Steelers Senior Vice President of Business Operations Ryan Huzjak. "That's why are committed to listening to our fans and using their feedback to deliver a gameday experience worthy of the incredible loyalty and passion they bring to every game."

Among the enhancements are:

1933 Club Presented by Heinz: One of the highlights for fans for the 2026 season is the 1933 Club Presented by Heinz. The 1933 Club is designed to provide fans an elevated gameday experience by featuring upscale services and amenities and exclusive opportunities to get closer to the players.

The 1933 Club is located on the ground level of Acrisure Stadium and offers a dining and bar area with windows that allow fans to watch players arrive to the stadium on game day, as well as walk out to the field for pregame warmups and postgame.

Nodding to Pittsburgh history and intertwining comfort, modern elegance, and sophistication, the 1933 Club offers members an environment that includes:

• An all-inclusive private space for members to enjoy and entertain on Steelers game day

• Restaurant-quality food, décor and beverage selections

• Special lounge areas and a walk-up bar

• Screens throughout to ensure members never miss a play on the field

• Exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to views of the Steelers locker room entrance and player tunnel

• Convenience of direct access to the 100-level concourse

NFL Draft Clock returns: If there is one thing that drew the attention of Pittsburghers over the past year, it was the Pittsburgh NFL Draft Clock, which counted down the days until Pittsburgh hosted the 2026 NFL Draft.

With the Draft now in the past, the clock has a new life. Now located on the Gate A Lawn, the clock provides a Steelers game day countdown and is still drawing fans for photo opportunities and an opportunity to reminisce about the record-breaking 2026 NFL Draft.

Field updates: The playing field at Acrisure Stadium will be utilizing Tahoma 31 Bermudagrass, a weather-resistant turf blend to withstand heavy wear and tear.

Hall of Honor Museum changing exhibit: The Hall of Honor Museum is a celebration of all things Steelers, and this year the museum is undertaking a new display to commemorate one of the biggest sporting events in Pittsburgh – the 2026 NFL Draft.

As part of the Museum's changing exhibit, highlights from the 2026 NFL Draft, which was held outside of Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore and in Point State Park, brought local, national and international fans to enjoy an exciting three days of football and fun. The eye-popping display in the Museum features all of the highlights from the Draft – from attendance to community impact. Fans who want to experience the thrill of being drafted can pick up a phone and listen to a call from Steelers General Manager Omar Khan, sharing the news that they have been drafted, just like he does when he calls players when they are selected. Book your Hall of Honor tour today to enjoy the display and much more

-> Tours can be booked at steelers.com/museum.

In-Game Entertainment and Features:

Acrisure Stadium will roll out a new suite of in-game enhancements this season – from bold new graphics and visual content to live performances – all designed to engage the fan's senses and elevate the gameday experience to a new level. These include:

Ford Fan Zone Stage: A dedicated stage has been added inside the stadium, giving the ability to host in-game musical performances from DJs to bands. This new addition, located in the southwest corner of the south endzone, just above the Ford Fan Zone, allows artists to perform directly to the crowds, adding an energizing new dimension to gameday.

Branding, Graphics and Content: Fans can expect fresh new branding in the stadium bowl and throughout the campus, new scoreboard features that put the spotlight on fans and offer chances to win prizes, and a reimagined pregame intro sequence featuring new video content and entertainment that honors both the team's traditions and its hometown roots. Fans will also enjoy a new in-stadium television system throughout the concourses, clubs, and suites, delivering enhanced statistics and updated graphics that are clearer, more custom, and built to keep fans connected to the action wherever they are in the building.

New Food and Beverage:

New main and upper concourse offerings:

• Fourth and Flav Nacho will serve upscale nacho options at the Nachos Portables in sections 118, 505, 516, 518, 529, and 534.

• Dippin Dots will be available at Goal Line section 108, Steel City Classic sections 124 and 146.

• Pierogies N'at, which blends comfort food flavors with unexpected toppings will be available at the Pittsburgh Pierogies Stand at section 119.

• The Immaculate Refreshment featuring Vodka, OJ and Starry and served in a Steelers logo mini-Gatorade cooler cup will be available at 109 Steelhouse and 128 Steelhouse.

• Three Little Pigs – a new Pittsburgh-style twist on a classic pig in a blanket will be served at the Goal Line

Stand at section 124.

New offerings in the club areas:

• West and UPMC East Clubs – All Steel City Markets will offer Kale & Berry Salads and Dippin Dots; the clubs will also offer a new Pittsburgh-inspired Yinzer Wrap. Additionally, Pick 6 Sammies, which feature kiosk self-order and checkout will now offer Alla Famiglia Hot Sausage Sandwiches, Steel City Steak Salads, House Smash Burgers, and Chicken Tenders & Seasoned Fries.

• North Club will offer Kale & Berry Salads, Fourth and Flav Nachos, and Dippin Dots.

• PNC Champions Club will offer Fourth and Flav Nachos and Black & Gold Chicken & Waffle Sandwiches.

Pro Shop offerings: The Steelers Pro Shop, located in the FedEx Great Hall area, with stores around the stadium on game day as well, offers all the latest Steelers merchandise, including trending items and top brands.

Among the hot, new items is the Steel City Classics Line from '47 Brand, featuring, t-shirts, crews and hoodies for men and women, as well as a large collection of hats, including one often worn by Coach Mike McCarthy during training camp. The collection combines the love fans have for the Steelers and the City of Pittsburgh into an amazing new option for fans.

Fans can also find looks from Homage, the 2026 Paris Collection, Johnnie-O, Peter Millar, UNRL, Abercrombie & Fitch, Gameday Couture and more.

TribLIVE Terrace: Located in the southeast corner of the stadium, adjacent to the Ford Fan Zone and above the FedEx Great Hall, the new TribLIVE Terrace gives fans a fresh spot to gather on game day. The space will showcase original articles and newspapers dating from 1975 through the early 2000s, offering fans a walk down memory lane through some of the most memorable moments in Steelers history. Fans can grab a beverage and settle into a covered space with TVs to catch all the game day action. More exciting elements are coming to the Terrace later this season.

New Pregame Activations:

• Sensory Activation Vehicle: This season, a new pregame activation will bring greater accessibility and inclusion to the game day experience. Approximately one in four individuals has a sensory need or invisible disability, and to support these fans, KultureCity is introducing its Sensory Activation Vehicle (SAV) to the Steelers pre-game on Art Rooney Avenue. The SAV offers a quiet, calm physical space where fans can step away for a moment to decompress before returning to the excitement of game day. It reflects a shared commitment to ensuring sensory accessibility isn't an afterthought, but a built-in part of the fan experience — creating a more welcoming, supportive environment where every fan has a place to enjoy the game in the way that works best for them. Inside the stadium, sensory kits will continue to be available at all Guest Services and First Aid locations.

• Steelers Country Returns: Fans looking to relive some of their favorite moments from the Steelers Country activation at Point State Park during the NFL Draft can enter the stadium's campus through West General Robinson Street, passing beneath the massive archway from the Steelers fan zone. The fan-favorite Super Bowl Rings display, featuring larger-than-life replicas celebrating each of the franchise's championship victories, will now be located in the FedEx Great Hall.

• A new Hall of Honor activation with a gameday match up photo op will be available for each game.

In addition to the changes, the Steelers have some returning favorites back at Acrisure Stadium this year including the following:

- Steelers Student Rush returns for 2026. The team's signature program for college students, Student Rush offers affordable, authentic, and memorable Steelers football experiences at Acrisure Stadium via a limited Standing Room Only ticket inventory for each home game. Tickets are priced at a student-friendly rate. The program, now in its fourth year, will include new features for the 2026 season. Students who respond to secure tickets each week will be entered to win giveaways.

- In collaboration with Commonwealth Press, the Steelers will release commemorative posters for the 2026 season.

- A variety of Acrisure Stadium tours are available year-round for fans wanting the full Acrisure Stadium experience. Game Day Weekend tours offer fans a special behind the scenes look at game day prep.

- Walk-Thru Brus and Drink Markets, which feature grab-and-go beverage models paired with smart checkout devices, are available throughout the stadium. A self-service soda refill station, located in the upper deck, was added so fans can fill up quickly and get back to the game.