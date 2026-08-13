Luke Combs 'My Kinda Saturday Night Tour' is coming to Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH, August 13, 2026—Global superstar Luke Combs will continue his historic "My Kinda Saturday Night Tour" next year with newly confirmed stops at Arlington's AT&T Stadium, Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium, Detroit's Ford Field, Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, Foxborough's Gillette – 2 – Stadium, Denver's Empower Field at Mile High and San Diego's Petco Park among others. The in-the-round shows will feature special guests Treaty Oak Revival, Avery Anna, Shenandoah and Wyatt McCubbin. See below for the complete tour itinerary.

Tickets for the "My Kinda Saturday Night Tour 2027" will be available for pre-sale starting next Wednesday, August 19 at 10:00AM local time with general on-sale following Friday, August 21 at 10:00AM local time. Combs' official fan club, The Bootleggers, once again have advance access to tickets through fan pre-sale, sign up for The Bootleggers HERE for more info.

The new dates follow Combs' massive 2026 run, which sold 1,371,329 tickets and included sold-out, record-breaking shows at London's Wembley Stadium (first country solo artist ever to headline, let alone sell out multiple nights), Ireland's Slane Castle (first artist ever to sell-out back-to-back nights), Paris' Accor Arena (first country artist to sell-out the venue), Amsterdam's Johan Cruijff ArenA (largest ever country show in The Netherlands) and Sweden's Ullevi Stadium (largest attendance for a country concert), among many others. The tour also featured Combs' biggest headline show to date, where he performed to over 90,000 fans at Columbus' Ohio Stadium, and a presentation of three Guinness World Records: the first solo country artist to headline Wembley Stadium, most consecutive #1 singles on Billboard's Country Airplay chart since debut and most consecutive #1 singles on Billboard's Country Airplay chart from one album.

A Grand Ole Opry member and 11x CMA, 4x ACM, 6x Billboard Music Award-winner from Asheville, NC, Combs recently collaborated with artists such as Post Malone ("Guy For That" + "Missin' You Like This"), Bailey Zimmerman ("Backup Plan," the 2025 SEC Network anthem), Jon Bellion ("WHY") and Alex Warren ("Ordinary (Live at Lollapalooza)"), and partnered with Opry Entertainment Group to open Category 10—an entertainment complex in downtown Nashville, with additional locations opening in Las Vegas and Orlando. Combs also performed an unforgettable duet of "Fast Car" with Tracy Chapman at the 66th Grammy Awards and joined forces with Eric Church, Billy Strings and James Taylor to headline "Concert for Carolina," a special benefit show that raised over $24.5 million for Hurricane Helene relief efforts.