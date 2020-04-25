Triple Take's Day Three Preview

Matt's Take ...

Matt Williamson: We now have 106 picks from the 2020 NFL Draft in the books. There were some crazy things like seeing the Raiders take three wide receivers with their first four picks.

It is noteworthy where the quarterbacks fell on the second day. The only quarterback that was picked in the second round was Jalen Hurts to the Eagles with the 53rd pick overall. And Hurts surprisingly was the only quarterback selected in either round on Friday. This is somewhat startling and makes you wonder if the inability to spend a lot of quality time with quarterbacks during the draft process hurt their cause at such an important position for a player's character makeup.

Along those lines, it took until pick 43 for a tight end to come off the board when Chicago selected Cole Kmet. After that choice, we had to wait until deep into the third round for the next tight end to be picked when Devin Asiasi went to New England. After that, the Packers took Josiah Deguara three picks later, but Deguara is as much of a fullback as he is a traditional tight end. Two more tight ends did come off the board to finish the evening, Dalton Keene to New England and Adam Troutman to New Orleans.

As often has been the case in recent years, Day 2 of the draft is the sweet spot for running backs to land. After only one running back went in the first round and it wasn't until the final selection in that frame, Day 2 saw eight running backs come off the board and that doesn't include Antonio Gibson who could be a running back or wide receiver for the Redskins. And five of those backs were second round picks.

Here are 10 enticing prospects in alphabetical order that could provide great value on the final day of this draft: