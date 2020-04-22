The Triple Take: CBs

Matt's Takes ...

Matt Williamson: Cornerbacks are always in great demand with 11 Personnel (1 RB/1 TE) being the NFL's most used offensive personnel grouping now by a wide margin. Every team is looking for cornerback help and if they aren't, they should be. This draft class is a pretty good place to look for that help. In terms of the best positions in this draft, cornerback is pretty much middle of the road. It does have an elite prospect and quality depth.

#10 - Damon Arnette, Ohio State (5-11, 195 lbs.) - Arnette has good size and shows a lot physicality and aggressiveness. But he is really just a one-year producer-albeit at a fantastic school for cornerback prospects. Arnette is best in press man where he can do battle from the start at the line of scrimmage, but his arm length isn't ideal. He also plays the run well, even with a cast on his hand.

#9 - Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech (5-8, 187 lbs.) - Robertson is far from the size prototype for the position and might be just limited to a slot role at the next level, but his tape is a blast to watch. He has very quick feet and loves inserting himself into the action near the line of scrimmage. Robertson picked off 14 passes at Louisiana Tech and has excellent ball skills and feel for the game. Remember, top slot cornerbacks are now starters.

#8 - Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn (5-10, 198 lbs.) - This is a raw player with great tools to work with, but is inconsistent with his technique, particularly his footwork near the line of scrimmage. This is an explosive player that doesn't back down. The fact that Igbinoghene is the youngest player on this list really works in his favor with the anticipation that his best years will be on the horizon. It should be noted that Igbinoghene has only one career interception, but he did shine against Alabama's great group of wide outs this past year.

#7 - Jaylon Johnson, Utah (5-11, 193 lbs.) - Johnson is a smart player that understands route concepts while showing very good instincts and anticipation. Johnson plays hard even though he isn't the biggest guy. Johnson's short arms are a little concerning, but he does change directions well and shows good hips. He is a good productive player and is probably at his best in press coverage, but certainly isn't limited to one scheme.