The Triple Take: TEs

Mike's Take ...

Mike Prisuta: Tight ends aren't likely to generate headlines in the upcoming NFL Draft, at least not initially.

"This is a tight end group, to me, in that fourth, fifth round is kinda where you wanna target some of these guys," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah assessed.

That's not necessarily a bad thing.

The most recent Super Bowl featured a pair of mid-round selections (Kansas City's Travis Kelce, third round, 2013; and San Francisco's George Kittle, fifth round, 2017), and neither the Chiefs nor the 49ers were complaining.

But tight ends who can block and catch are hard to find.

"I was talking with a play-caller and he was talking about trying to find that in-line guy," Jeremiah continued during coverage of the NFL Scouting Combine. "We have a bunch of 6-2, 240-pound guys that can get on the move. But to be on the line of scrimmage, to be a mismatch in the run game as well as be able to get down the field, the Ravens have done a nice job collecting those types of players."

For much of the rest of the NFL, the search continues.

Here's what they're looking at this year:

#5 - Thaddeus Moss, LSU (6-2, 250 lbs.) - He's not overwhelmingly fast or athletic, but consider this from NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein: "He will get after it as a run blocker, using above-average technique and an impressive ability to strain and sustain against bigger opponents." And consider this from Dane Brugler of The Athletic: Moss had zero drops in 2019, when he produced three of his four touchdown receptions in the college football playoffs, including two in the National Championship Game against Clemson. And don't forget the obvious: He's Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss' son. On the fifth, sixth or seventh round? Why not?

#4 - Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri (6-5, 258 lbs.) - He ran at 4.49 40-yard dash, first among tight ends, at the Combine. "He was driving," Jeremiah insisted. And he's posted numbers, including 98 catches, 1,187 receiving yards and 23 touchdown receptions in three seasons as a converted wide receiver. Brugler sees potential beyond what Okwuegbunam has put on tape: "Overall, leaves you wanting more but he has a projectable body with the talent to win his share of 1-on-1s and get the job done as a point-of-attack blocker."

#3 - Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic (6-4, 243 lbs.) - He won the Mackey Award in 2019 as the nation's top tight end, and that's been more hit than miss as an indicator of late (T.J. Hockenson, 2018; Mark Andrews, 2017; Hunter Henry, 2015; Tyler Eifert, 2012). Bryant is also the only FBS tight end who surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in 2019 (65 catches, 1,004 receiving yards, seven TD receptions). And he showed up as a willing and effective blocker in the Senior Bowl.

#2 - Cole Kmet, Notre Dame (6-5, 262 lbs.) - His 4.70 40 at the Combine was attention getting given Kmet's size. And his 43 catches, 515 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns in 2019 all represented career-high figures despite missing two games (broken collarbone). He also pitched for the Notre Dame baseball team and has NFL bloodlines/ties (his father, Frank, was a fourth-round pick of the Bills in 1992 and an uncle, Jeff Zgonina, was a seventh-round pick of the Steelers in 1993, played 17 seasons in the league and is currently the assistant defensive line coach for the Redskins).