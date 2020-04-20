The Triple Take: S

Matt's Take ...

Matt Williamson: There isn't a slam dunk premier safety in this draft class and it is quite possible that one isn't selected in the first round. That being said, there could be a high number of safeties drafted this year and this class looks set up to provide value once the second day of the draft begins.

#5 - Ashtyn Davis, California (6-1, 202 lbs.) - Davis is a super tough guy that overcame a lot of hardships off the field and plays the game with a real edge and aggressiveness. Davis missed the end of his final season at Cal with a groin injury and hasn't been able to participate in the pre-draft process, but on tape, his play speed is certainly a strength. Mostly a deep safety either in single high or in Cover 2, Davis also plays man coverage (usually from the slot) quite well for a safety prospect. Davis' range and play demeanor are his best traits.

#4 - Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois (6-3, 221 lbs.) - Chinn is easily the most impressive safety in this class from a pure workout perspective. In fact, Chinn isn't all that far off of Isaiah Simmons in this capacity and while obviously Chinn doesn't play at Clemson and isn't the prospect that Simmons is, we should look at their usage in the NFL in the same capacity. The term "Positionless football" greatly applies to both players. One week Chinn might be spying Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray or Josh Allen. The next week he might be playing a large dose of man coverage against a tight end. The week after that, his new team might try to protect him well and just Chinn run, hit and make plays. Chinn needs to develop better play recognition (so can he handle many roles?), but there is a lot to work with here.

#3 - Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (5-9, 203 lbs.) - Winfield is a fifth-year redshirt sophomore, which is rather difficult to wrap your head around and speaks to Winfield's durability problems, which need investigating. Winfield takes after his father, a great compliment. He is tough, versatile and shows outstanding football intelligence. When lined up at cornerback, usually in the slot, Winfield might be the best in this safety group. He also could be the best blitzer, something Winfield times up very well. He played about half of his snaps as a deep safety. He does it all. His size is a concern, but Winfield is an impressive football player and there is a case to be made that he should really rank first on this list. He also tested quite well at the Combine.

#2 - Xavier McKinney, Alabama (6-0, 201 lbs.) - McKinney profiles as a do-it-all leader of a defense that compares to someone like Malcolm Jenkins, who is now back with the Saints. He his highly instinctive and wastes very few steps in coverage or against the run. He is also an accomplished blitzer. McKinney gets his hands on the football quite a bit and is equally effective in the box or playing from a two-deep shell. He has decent size for the position, but just average speed. But McKinney plays faster on tape than his 4.63 40-yard dash would indicate. McKinney profiles to today's NFL very well.