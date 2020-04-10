The Triple Take: DLs

#4 - Jordan Elliott, Missouri (6-4, 302 lbs) - Every offense that Missouri faced last year focused on getting Elliott blocked, but he still produced and made a big impact despite facing many double teams. He can align in several spots on the defensive line and displays very good hand usage in both the run and pass game. He should fit in just about anywhere with his ability to either shoot gaps or control them, although his lack of length can be problematic at times. Elliott is very steady and consistent. At the Combine, Elliott showed his initial explosion with an extremely impressive 1.71 10-yard split.

#3 - Ross Blacklock, TCU (6-3, 290 lbs.) - Blacklock is super explosive. He gets into or past his opponent instantaneously. Blacklock needs to be used in an attacking manner and he isn't nearly as comfortable sitting back and taking on blockers. His athletic traits are very obvious with great knee bend, leverage and very sudden change of direction. Blacklock really does a lot of damage running stunts. He chases down much smaller ball carriers all over the field. However, Blacklock is still a work in progress overall, especially as a pass-rusher. Once he learns more in the way of technique and setting up his opponent, watch out.

#2 - Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina (6-5, 324 lbs.) - Kinlaw is an ascending player with remarkable physical gifts. His body type and length really stand out and he has the rare ability to play low with explosive qualities for someone with his build…much in the way Chris Jones shines with the Chiefs. His get-off is really something to see and it takes no time before Kinlaw is controlling his opponent with his great upper body power. His bull-rush is amazing. Just wait until he adds more pass-rush moves to his toolbox and improves his overall processing. You could see some teams preferring Kinlaw to Brown.