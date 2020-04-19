The Triple Take: OL

#6 - Cesar Ruiz, Michigan (6-3, 307 lbs.) - Ruiz is an extremely solid all-around player, which is extra impressive because he is a very young prospect. He lined up exclusively at center this past year but could project just fine to guard. Ruiz isn't an elite athlete, but he plays hard and looks to finish blocks. He also plays with a very solid base and has big powerful hands. Ruiz isn't flashy, but he is effective and should only get better.

#5 - Josh Jones, Houston (6-5, 319 lbs.) - Jones was utterly dominant this past year for Houston and is a four-year starter. He uses his hands very well and is comfortable in space or on an island in pass protection. Jones can get his pads too high during his pass set or in the run game but is a good enough knee bender with great overall flexibility to get that corrected.

#4 - Andrew Thomas, Georgia (6-5, 315 lbs.) - Thomas has insanely long arms, moves very well for a man with his frame and has a finisher's mentality. That being said, he is more of a power player than one relying on finesse and shows excellent recognition skills. In the run game, he is best as a zone blocker on the move but should have little trouble in any run scheme. Thomas really isn't far off from being first on this list, but his balance is slightly worrisome.

#3 - Mekhi Becton, Louisville (6-7, 364 lbs.) - Obviously the first thing you notice with Beckton is that he is just a massive human being. Then, you notice that this huge human being ran a 5.10 40-yard dash at the Combine, which boggles the mind a little. Beckton has long arms and massive hands. And once he gets those hands on his opponent in the run game, the battle is usually over. Still, he isn't yet a high-end pass protector and that might take a little time to develop. He also can be a little too aggressive at times, which leads to some overextending. What Beckton possesses as a prospect is a rare combination nonetheless.

#2 - Tristan Wirfs, Iowa (6-4, 320 lbs.) - Wirfs simply put on a show at the Combine and you can see why he would have been successful in other spots like wrestling and as a shot putter. He has a massive powerful lower body. Even with his amazing testing numbers, there is some thought that Wirfs would be an elite guard with his wrestling background and ability to get out and pull on the move. Wirfs brings that wrestling toughness to the football field as well and relishes in winning his one on one battles with a powerful low center of gravity. That isn't to say that, while Wirfs doesn't possess ideal tackle length, that he can't be a very good starter on the outside.