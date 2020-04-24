Triple Take: Day 2 Lookahead

Leading up to the NFL Draft, the Triple Take crew of Mike Prisuta, Dale Lolley and Matt Williamson reviewed each position group and ranked the prospects in each. Now with the NFL Draft entering Day 2, the trio look ahead to what's left – and what to look out for on Friday night.

Matt's Take ...

Matt Williamson: With so much anticipation for this draft, there wasn't much drama or unforeseen action in the early portions of the first round. There were zero trades until the 13th pick when Tampa Bay moved up just one spot to get Tristan Wirfs, the last of the top tier offensive tackle. And overall, there weren't selections that came as a huge surprise. Maybe Henry Ruggs going as the first wide receiver (a pick Al Davis would have been proud of) took people by surprise or Andrew Thomas being the first offensive tackle being picked was a little shocking, but still, the first half of the opening frame pretty much went as expected.

The Patriots traded out of the 23rd choice with the Chargers moving up to grab Kenneth Murray giving Los Angeles their hopeful long-term quarterback in Justin Herbert and leader of the defense in Murray for years to come. The 49ers traded up to the 25th pick with Minnesota moving to 31. San Francisco selected Brandon Aiyuk, the sixth wide receiver selected in the first round. Then the Packers moved up to add Jordan Love as their apparent successor to Aaron Rodgers. So obviously the trading action picked up and team decision makers had no problems in that regard with communication or the potential roadblocks of drafting from their respective homes.

As Day 2 starts, the Bengals once again lead off, but Indianapolis owns two picks in the first dozen selections. After adding three first round picks, Miami has two additional selections in the second round. The Bears and Rams, neither of whom made a pick on Thursday, also have two picks in this next frame as do playoff teams Baltimore, Seattle and New England.

We knew this wasn't a top-heavy class for running backs and safeties. That being said, it was a little surprising that zero players at these two positions went in the first 31 picks with Clyde Edwards-Helaire going as the final pick of the first round to the Super Bowl Champion Chiefs. As you can see, there are some highly intriguing players at these two positions remaining. Here are 10 enticing prospects in alphabetical order that shouldn't have to wait long to hear their names called on Friday:

Cam Akers, RB, Florida State - Akers shows fantastic balance, power and overall ability for the position. Akers also happens to be an outstanding blocker, which speaks to his competitiveness and strong desire to do all the little things to be great. A quarterback-turned-running back, the best might be ahead for Akers.

Zach Baun, LB/Edge, Wisconsin – Braun can rush the passer. He can play up tight on the line of scrimmage, often over a tight end. Baun can more than hold his own in coverage in the short zones, but also shows very good burst and bend coming after the quarterback. And he is relentless. Baun is a really good football player, but his size is a concern if he is asked to play exclusively on the edge.