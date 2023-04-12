The wait paid off for Moore

For the draft I was at home in Beaumont, Texas with my family. At the home where I was raised. My dad put on a nice little outing for everybody. My family was there, had good food going. It was really nice and a really good time to spend with my family. I wanted to be there at the house where my love for the game started.

It was surreal being a kid watching the draft and now in that same living room watching myself get drafted. It was a very surreal moment. I was surrounded by the people that that I love, people that love me, people that sacrificed for me and the people that believed in me. Draft day was exactly how it should have been.

I was in the garage with everyone. My dad had a television in the garage at the time, so we all were pretty much outside. We had people in the garage, people outside in the front yard. My dad had the whole set up with tables and tents for everybody, so we were all watching and eating. I wasn't doing too much eating because I was walking around nervous. Everybody pretty much had their eyes glued to their phones or TVs with a plate of food in their hands.

It was definitely nerve wracking waiting. I thought I was going to go the day before in the second or third round. Waiting that extra day was hard. I didn't have to wait too long. Waiting that extra day, it definitely took a bit of a toll on me. I tried my best to just stay optimistic and just tell myself, regardless of where I end up or regardless of where I go, where I get drafted isn't going to define the type of player that I am and that I'll ultimately become. I stayed true to that.

It really was tough waiting that extra day. It was a bit humiliating. Everybody expected me to go in the second, third round, everyone who was there with me. When that doesn't happen, they're always asking questions. It's kind of hard for them to understand. It was a little bit tough on me. But I'm a huge believer in faith. I said a prayer that night before I went to sleep. And the next morning I just woke up really optimistic, just feeling good. I should have been feeling good because I got drafted by the Steelers and it's been amazing ever since.

When I did get the call it was Mike Tomlin on the other end. I had just gotten off the phone with my agent and I can't remember who had just picked, and we thought that they were one of the teams that could possibly pick me, and they picked another position. My agent told me just hold tight. You should be getting a call soon. Immediately after I hung up with him, before my phone even locked, I see not the number, but the caller ID and the Pittsburgh Steelers pop up on the top of my phone. I just hop up out of my chair and hurry up and answer and it's Mike Tomlin asking me how I'm doing, if I'm ready to play for the Steelers. That was probably the most amazing moment of my life. Just the feeling of the wait being done. Just the security of where you're going, being off the board. Your dream comes true. It becomes real at that moment. And not only that, but I also have the people that I love, my family, my friends around me to just celebrate that moment. It was just amazing.