The luck of the Irish was with the Steelers

The Steelers and Bears both made an adventure of it, arriving in Ireland early in the week ahead of the Sunday evening game. The players, coaches and staff, as well as family members and fans who traveled with the team, had an opportunity to enjoy the incredible sights of Dublin and the surrounding area. There were golf outings and football clinics conducted by the players. The team provided tours of the Waterford crystal plant, Northern Ireland, Dublin Castle, old St. Patrick's Cathedral, Trinity College, St. Stevens Green, Phoenix Park and more. The Royal Dublin Society hosted a BBQ for both teams in Ballsbrige, a fun-filled time for all to gather.

Former Steelers tight end Mark Bruener, who is currently a Steelers college scout, enjoyed the time in Ireland with his family, including his wife Traci who was a guest of the team, and his parents, sister, in-laws and grandfather, who all took advantage of a package to travel with the team.

"There was a train trip to Waterford some of the family went on," said Bruener. "We went golfing. I vividly remember that. You practiced early in the morning, and in the afternoon you could be with your family and explore and enjoy the country with your family.

"It was all in the middle of training camp. When you leave for camp, you are grinding for the season. This was a break from it. You were with your family. When you weren't working, you were enjoying time with your family on different excursions. That to me was special and unique.

"I had never been to Europe before and that was an eye-opening experience. And you were in Ireland where Mr. Rooney is from. Just the nostalgia and history of the Rooney family in Ireland made it that much more special for us."

The Steelers and Bears held joint practices throughout the week, with the locals welcome to attend, as well as fans who traveled abroad for the game, including members of the SteelerNationUK.

"It was a wonderful opportunity for SteelerNationUK to meet Ambassador (Dan) Rooney and many of the Steelers players at Croke Park and at the different events organized by the NFL," said Gordon Dedman, one of the key members of SteelerNationUK. "The whole weekend was just an amazing adventure for Steelers fans across the Atlantic to enable them to get close to their team and it is a time they will never forget."

While there was fun enjoying the Irish culture, the bottom line is it was about football. It was the first preseason game, a game which normally doesn't feature starters, but things took a turn for the black and gold.

After a magnificent Waterford crystal trophy with a shamrock base was unveiled during a luncheon attended by Dan Rooney, his wife Patricia, and Coach Bill Cowher, the intensity for the game picked up a bit to say the least.

"We're over there practicing against the Chicago Bears," said Cowher. "It's one of those fifth preseason games. Starters practice all week, and the other guys play the game. Very vanilla stuff you do that first week as it's an extra game.

"We have this luncheon, and the McCaskey's are there, (Bears Coach) Dave Wannstedt is there, and they unveil a piece of crystal. I am standing next to Dan and Patricia. All of a sudden Patricia goes, Dan, look how beautiful that crystal is. That would look so great in our trophy case back at Three Rivers Stadium. I have never seen a piece of crystal like that, and it's from Ireland. Dan said you're right. And he looked at me and said Patricia really loves that piece of crystal Coach. I said, yep, she really does and that goes to the winner.

"I went back and told (offensive coordinator) Chan Gailey, and I told (defensive coordinator) Jim Haslett, number one, let me see what you have game plan wise. I want a little more elaboration of the game plan. And I said the starters, we were going to rest them this week, let them go out in the first quarter and get things going.