The anniversary of the greatest play ever

It might have been appropriate to have to wait an eternity for a play that will live for eternity.

"One of the most exhilarating things to watch during that play is what happened after the play," said Harris prior to his passing last year. "When you see the fans' reaction and how they jumped on the field, hugging players, players hugging fans. That is a great visual and a great feeling to see that moment. It was like the whole stadium erupted and that feeling that everybody had on that field. You could see it and you could feel it through the film, how special it was."

Steelers founder Art Rooney Sr. was in the press box watching the game, but after Stabler scored he headed to the locker room to greet the team and try and console them. While he was headed there, Harris scored.

"I mention to people that The Chief, Mr. Art Rooney Sr., got on the elevator thinking we lost and when he got off, he got off a winner," said Harris.

While Art Rooney Sr. missed the play, his grandson and current Steelers President Art Rooney II was on the sidelines watching it all up close, working as a part-time equipment manager while still in college.

"The play happened almost right in front of me," said Rooney. "I don't think any of us were expecting anything. After Ken Stabler made his run and we were down to our fourth down there, I can't say that any of us were expecting what happened at that point, that's for sure."

When Harris scooped the ball into his hands and took it 60 yards for the game winning touchdown, Three Rivers Stadium exploded.

"People came running out of the stands," said Rooney. "It was just chaos. It was just a wild scene. A player that had played for us back in the sixties named Brady Keys came running out of the stands, and he came running out to me and got me in a bear hug, was jumping up and down and I almost passed out. It was just a wild, wild scene.

"Most people don't remember that we actually finished the game with people on the field. The officials decided that it would be too hard to clear the field, and there were only a few seconds left. We ran the extra point and just the last couple of plays with people surrounding the field. One of my jobs at that point was kind of watching our equipment. We were trying to make sure we got our equipment off the field. I'm pretty sure we lost a few pieces of equipment to the fans that day.