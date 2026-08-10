Steelers vs. Packers: How to watch/listen to the game

Don't miss a minute of the action... below are all of the ways that you can watch, listen and follow along as the Steelers take on the Packers from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
WATCH/STREAM
- The game broadcast is carried on KDKA-TV (CBS) locally in Pittsburgh & on the Steelers preseason TV affiliate network. Game coverage begins Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET; The BetMGM Steelers Kickoff pregame show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET; The Neighborhood Ford Store Steelers Xtra Point postgame show starts immediately following the game on KDKA-TV (CBS).
- Click here to see a list of the Steelers preseason TV network affiliates.
- Bob Pompeani (play-by-play), Charlie Batch (color analyst), Missi Matthews (sideline reporter) are on the game call; The BetMGM Steelers Kickoff pregame show and The Neighborhood Ford Store Steelers Xtra Point postgame show are hosted by A.J. Ross & Steelers Legend Merril Hoge.
- The NFL also offers fans a number of ways to watch Steelers preseason football on their digital devices:
- Fans located in most Steelers preseason affiliate markets can watch Steelers preseason football on Steelers.com (desktop & mobile site). NFL geographical restrictions apply.Not in any of the Steelers preseason TV affiliate markets? NFL+ Premium gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, full & condensed replays of every game, and MORE! Whether you are at the stadium or on-the-go, you will never miss a moment with NFL+. NOTE: NFL+ is only available to users within the United States. For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit NFL+ Support.
- Don't forget all Steelers postgame press conferences are streamed live on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and the team's Official YouTube Channel.
LISTEN
- Steelers Audio Network - Game coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET; Pregame programming begins at 3:00 p.m.; Postgame coverage starts immediately following the game.
- Fans in the Pittsburgh area can listen locally on WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM.
- The Steelers Audio Network will broadcast the game live through our radio affiliates. Click here for a list of our radio affiliates.
- The game broadcast is also carried on Steelers Nation Radio (SNR). SNR is streamed on Steelers.com and the Official Steelers Mobile App. Fans can listen to pregame and postgame programming from anywhere in the world on these platforms. NFL geographical restrictions apply to the game broadcast stream for desktop, mobile web and mobile app users.
- SiriusXM subscribers can listen to Steelers game live. Please visit SiriusXM's Steelers broadcast page for channel details.
EN ESPAÑOL
Escucha la transmisión del partido en español con Álvaro Martín y Arturo Carlos desde cualquier parte del mundo en steelers.com/espanol desde tu computadora.
Si estás en México o en el área de Pittsburgh, ahora también puedes escucharla desde tu dispositivo móvil y desde la App Oficial de los Steelers. Simplemente haz click en la esquina superior derecha de la página principal de la App donde dice "Live Audio" y selecciona español.
Podrás sintonizar la transmisión en El Heraldo Radio (98.5 FM) en la Ciudad de México y en todo el país a través de su red de emisoras afiliadas.
En México, los aficionados también podrán ver el partido por FOX Sports Premium, en Steelers.com y en la aplicación móvil oficial de los Steelers. Enlace de Steelers.com: https://www.steelers.com/watch-live-games/web/pre/mx/es/packers-at-steelers-2026-pre-1?campaign=pit-pit-lm-iw-ot-3002867
Martín y Carlos conforman nuestro equipo de transmisión para los partidos de Steelers en español esta temporada.
Álvaro está en su tercera década de crónica de la NFL y en su octava temporada como narrador de Steelers en español. Arturo está entrando a su octava campaña como comentarista de los Steelers en español y la número 22 cubriendo la NFL.
Activa las notificaciones en español en la App Oficial de los Steelers:
Abre la aplicación, haz click en la esquina inferior derecha en "More", luego en "Settings," haz click en la tercera opción "Notifications" y activa el ícono en "Español."
Transmisiones de Radio de los Steelers en México:
El Heraldo Radio, socio oficial de los Steelers en México, transmitirá todos los partidos de los Steelers en 2025. A continuación, encontrarás la lista de estaciones que transmitirán el audio en español de los Steelers:
XHDL-FM 98.5 FM (Ciudad de México)
XHDL-FM 98.5 FM HD2 (Ciudad de México)
XHAV-FM 100.3 FM (Guadalajara, Jalisco)
XHSP-FM 99.7 FM (Monterrey, Nuevo León)
XHRPO-FM 97.7 FM (Oaxaca, Oaxaca)
XHPR-FM 88.03 FM (Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas)
XHRRT-FM 92.5 FM (Tampico, Tamaulipas)
XHCCBK-FM 103.3 FM (Tepic, Nayarit)
XHERS-FM 104.3 FM (Gómez Palacio, Durango)
IRELAND
Fans can listen to the Steelers Audio Network game broadcast on Off The Ball throughout the island of Ireland.
Fans living on the Island of Ireland can watch the Steelers-Packers game on Steelers.com and on the Steelers Official Mobile App. Please ensure that you have location services turned on.
WATCH: https://www.steelers.com/watch-live-games/web/pre/ie/en/packers-at-steelers-2026-pre-1?campaign=pit-pit-lm-iw-ot-3002866
DEUTSCHLAND
Extra für alle deutschsprachigen Steelers-Fans: Das erste Preseason-Duell der Saison 2026 gegen die Green Bay Packers läuft KOSTENLOS und LIVE auf steelers.com und in der offiziellen Steelers-App.
GAME PASS INTERNATIONAL
The NFL, in partnership with DAZN, has officially launched Game Pass International for the 2026 season, an opportunity for fans outside of the United States, Canada and China to catch all of the NFL action this season. Subscribers to Game Pass International will be able to access all preseason, regular season and postseason games live. They will also be able to access replays and condensed games on video on demand.
In addition, subscribers will have access to NFL RedZone and NFL Network, both live and on demand. NFL Films/Media will also provide original content and video via an on-demand library.
Content can be watched on all major devices, and fans can sign up today here: NFL GamePass International
The content is available for fans outside of the United States, Canada, China and a handful of Sanctioned Territories.
CONNECT
- Check out Game Day Central on Steelers.com for up to the minute stats and more.
- On the go? Download the Steelers Official Mobile App and follow along with our Game Center that features stats and drive charts.
- Watch Coach Mike McCarthy's press conference, LIVE immediately following the game, on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App, Facebook, X and YouTube.