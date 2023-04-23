Steelers to provide full coverage of 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off this week, and the Steelers will bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the NFL's biggest offseason event across the team's media platforms.

The draft begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, in Kansas City, Missouri, but the Steelers' digital and social platforms will be packed full of coverage throughout the week.

Here are some highlights:

• Get your draft week kicked off by watching General Manager Omar Khan and Head Coach Mike Tomlin's pre-draft press conference live on Monday at 11 a.m. on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and the team's social platforms. You can also listen to the press conference live on Steelers Nation Radio (SNR). Can't catch it live? Not to worry. The press conference will be archived in its entirety across the Steelers digital and social channels.

• Steelers Draft Countdown Show, presented by UPMC, will stream live on Thursday night beginning at 7 p.m. on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and the team's social platforms. The show will feature an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with 2022 No. 1 pick Kenny Pickett, as well as segments with Dave Dameshek, WDVE's Bill Crawford and more. Steelers Nation can also get involved with a chance to have their draft social posts featured in the show.

• All press conferences held at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex throughout the draft will be streamed live and archived on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and the team's social platforms. There will also be analysis of each of the Steelers Day 1 & Day 2 selections.

• Other video content highlights include exclusive 1-on-1's with Steelers draft selections and behind-the-scenes content captured from within the Steelers UPMC Rooney Sports Complex and the NFL Draft in Kansas City.

• Steelers.com will provide full editorial coverage of each of the Steelers draft picks, with news and analysis on each player.

• Steelers Nation Radio (SNR) will feature over 25 hours of live audio programming throughout the entire draft, with live press conferences, special guest interviews and analysis. Audio coverage begins with a Draft Preview Show on Wednesday, April 26 and concludes with a Draft Wrap-Up show on Monday, May 1. The full schedule for SNR’s draft coverage can be found here.

• Fans in the Pittsburgh market have even more opportunities to celebrate the NFL Draft:

• Fans can head to Stage AE on Friday, April 28 from 5-10 p.m. for the Steelers Draft Party. As a Draft Party bonus, Cam Heyward will be recording an episode of his "Not Just Football" podcast with special guests including Kenny Pickett, Pat Freiermuth and more. There will be additional guest appearances by current players and Legends. Register for free here: Steelers Draft Party

• Get caught up on all the draft happenings with the Steelers Draft Wrap Up Show, presented by UPMC. Bob Pompeani and Charlie Batch host from KDKA's studios with Rich Walsh and Matt Williamson providing live reports from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. The show debuts on Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. on KDKA. Fans not in the Pittsburgh market can catch the show later that evening on the Steelers YouTube channel.

• Steelers.com and the Steelers Official Mobile App take on a new draft-themed design for the week, making draft information and content more accessible.

• Fans are encouraged to download the Steelers Official Mobile App to have easy access to Steelers draft content on their phone. Don't forget to turn on push notifications to get all of the latest draft updates and news delivered to your home screen. Turn on push within the app through the "More" menu, under "Settings" and "Notifications."