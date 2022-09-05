Steelers release first regular season depth chart

The Steelers released their first depth chart of the 2022 regular season as they prepare to take on the Bengals in Sunday's opener in Cincinnati.

While Coach Mike Tomlin hasn't made any official announcement yet, Mitch Trubisky is listed first at quarterback, followed by veteran Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett. Tomlin is scheduled to do his weekly news conference at noon on Tuesday, and that will be streamed live on all Steelers digital and social media platforms.

On the offensive line, Dan Moore Jr. is listed first at left tackle, with Trent Scott behind him; Kevin Dotson is first at left guard, with Kendrick Green behind him; Mason Cole is at center, with J.C. Hassenauer behind him; James Daniels is first at right guard; and Chukwuma Okorafor is first at right tackle with Jesse Davis, acquired via trade, behind him.

Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson and rookie George Pickens are all listed No. 1 on the wide receivers line, with Gunner Olszewski, Steven Sims, and Miles Boykin listed behind them. Pat Freiermuth is first at tight end, followed by Zach Gentry and rookie Connor Heyward. Najee Harris is first at running back, with Jaylen Warren listed second and Benny Snell Jr. is third.

On defense, the line has Cameron Heyward first at defensive tackle; Larry Ogunjobi is first at defensive end; and Tyson Alualu is first at nose tackle. Behind Heyward it's listed as Isaiahh Lourdermilk or DeMarvin Leal, with Chris Wormley behind Ogunjobi, and Montravius Adams Sr. behind Alualu.

On the top line at outside linebacker are T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, with newly acquired Malik Reed behind Watt and Jamir Jones behind Highsmith. At inside linebacker, the top line lists Devin Bush and Myles Jack, with Robert Spillane listed behind Bush and Mark Robinson and Marcus Allen behind Jack.

The secondary has Ahkello Witherspoon first at left cornerback, Cameron Sutton first at right cornerback, Minkah Fitzpatrick first at free safety, Terrell Edmunds first at strong safety, and Arthur Maulet at nickel back. James Pierre is behind Witherspoon; Levi Wallace is behind Sutton, and at safety it's Miles Killebrew behind Edmunds and Tre Norwood behind Fitzpatrick.

Gunner Olszewski is on the top line as the punt returner and kickoff returner, with Steven Sims behind him at both spots.

The specialists are placekicker Chris Boswell, punter Pressley Harvin III, who is also the holder, and long snapper Christian Kuntz.