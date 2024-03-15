How he fits: DeShon Elliott

The Steelers signed safety DeShon Elliott to a two-year contract in free agency, adding another former Ravens player to their defense.

Elliott, who spent the 2023 season with the Miami Dolphins, was a sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2018. The Steelers previously signed linebacker Patrick Queen, a 2020 first-round pick of the Ravens, in free agency.

Elliott, 26, will be added to a veteran group of safeties that includes All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick and Damontae Kazee. He'll be used as a potential replacement for strong safety Keanu Neal, who was released after failing his physical following the 2023 season.

"I'm open to whoever they want me to be a part of the defense and be productive and by any way possible that I can," Elliott said.

Elliott missed his entire rookie season with a fractured forearm, then missed all but six games his second season with a knee injury.