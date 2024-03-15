 Skip to main content
How he fits: DeShon Elliott

Mar 15, 2024 at 11:22 AM
Dale Lolley 

Contributing Writer/Editor

The Steelers signed safety DeShon Elliott to a two-year contract in free agency, adding another former Ravens player to their defense.

Elliott, who spent the 2023 season with the Miami Dolphins, was a sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2018. The Steelers previously signed linebacker Patrick Queen, a 2020 first-round pick of the Ravens, in free agency.

Elliott, 26, will be added to a veteran group of safeties that includes All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick and Damontae Kazee. He'll be used as a potential replacement for strong safety Keanu Neal, who was released after failing his physical following the 2023 season.

"I'm open to whoever they want me to be a part of the defense and be productive and by any way possible that I can," Elliott said.

Elliott missed his entire rookie season with a fractured forearm, then missed all but six games his second season with a knee injury.

But in 2020, Elliott started all 16 games for the Ravens, recording 80 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He appeared in six games in 2021 before winding up on season-ending injured reserve with a biceps injury.

• Dale Lolley is co-host of "SNR Drive" on Steelers Nation Radio. Subscribe to the podcast here: Apple Podcast | iHeart Podcast

As a free agent in 2022, he signed with the Lions, appearing in 14 games, 13 of them starts, while recording a career-high 96 tackles and an interception. In Miami last season, Elliott started 15 games, making 82 tackles, an interception and a career-high 7 pass defenses.

At 6-1, 210 pounds, Elliott adds another good-sized body to the equation at safety to pair with Fitzpatrick, one of the most talented safeties in the NFL. And he brings a physical presence as a big hitter.

"We actually came out of school together (in 2018)," Elliott said. "I met him at the college football banquet in Atlanta. He's a quiet guy, but he's a fantastic player. He's very instinctual, very smart, a natural leader. I think that he's going to one day have a gold jacket and hopefully, one day a Super Bowl ring. He's a great player. I'm excited to play with."

He has spent time at both free and strong safety in his career. In 2023, he saw 574 snaps as a deep safety and 236 in the box.

Elliott is considered a good tackler and strong run defender. Per Pro Football Focus, he missed just three tackles as a run defender in 2023. He also forced seven incompletions in the passing game to lead Miami's safeties.

"It's football. I feel like if you are scared of being physical, get off the field," Elliott said.

With another experienced safety in the fold who can play strong or free, the Steelers can utilize a three-safety package that they used at times in 2023 when Fitzpatrick, Kazee and Neal were healthy.

