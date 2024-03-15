Elliott signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed safety DeShon Elliott to a two-year contract.

Elliott, who was originally selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth-round of the 2018 NFL Draft, has appeared in 57 career games, starting 50 of them. He has record 283 tackles, 198 of them solo stops, 17 passes defensed, three and a half sacks, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Elliott said he is excited to wear black and gold and play for a team he is familiar with, knowing the Steelers tradition after spending time on the other side of the rivalry in Baltimore.

"That logo. It's championship football," said Elliott. "This is the culture. This is real smash mouth, real gritty, cold-weather-game football. Why else would you not want to play here?

"Growing up watching Troy Polamalu play, the Steel Curtain, like this is real football. I'm excited to be here.

"When you play on either side of it, if you haven't made a play in that game or haven't won in that game, then you aren't officially a part of that team. I feel like I've made plays for the other team. It's time for me to make plays for this team. That's what I'm excited to do. Yeah, that's about it."

Elliott shares the same enthusiasm as the other players who were signed, quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Patrick Queen, to play for Coach Mike Tomlin.

"He wants to develop a great culture in his locker room and organization," said Elliott. "He's a great man. He's a very spiritual man. Cares a lot about his family and brings that into the building."

"Like everyone around the league, there is not one guy in the NFL who says they wouldn't want to play for Coach."

He spent the 2023 season with the Miami Dolphins where he started 15 games, finishing with 82 tackles, seven passes defensed, an interception and a fumble recovery.