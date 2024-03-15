 Skip to main content
Advertising

Transactions

Presented by

Elliott signed to two-year contract

Mar 15, 2024 at 11:36 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed safety DeShon Elliott to a two-year contract.

Elliott, who was originally selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth-round of the 2018 NFL Draft, has appeared in 57 career games, starting 50 of them. He has record 283 tackles, 198 of them solo stops, 17 passes defensed, three and a half sacks, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Elliott said he is excited to wear black and gold and play for a team he is familiar with, knowing the Steelers tradition after spending time on the other side of the rivalry in Baltimore. 

"That logo. It's championship football," said Elliott. "This is the culture. This is real smash mouth, real gritty, cold-weather-game football. Why else would you not want to play here? 

"Growing up watching Troy Polamalu play, the Steel Curtain, like this is real football. I'm excited to be here.

"When you play on either side of it, if you haven't made a play in that game or haven't won in that game, then you aren't officially a part of that team. I feel like I've made plays for the other team. It's time for me to make plays for this team. That's what I'm excited to do. Yeah, that's about it." 

Elliott shares the same enthusiasm as the other players who were signed, quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Patrick Queen, to play for Coach Mike Tomlin.

"He wants to develop a great culture in his locker room and organization," said Elliott. "He's a great man. He's a very spiritual man. Cares a lot about his family and brings that into the building." 

"Like everyone around the league, there is not one guy in the NFL who says they wouldn't want to play for Coach." 

He spent the 2023 season with the Miami Dolphins where he started 15 games, finishing with 82 tackles, seven passes defensed, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Elliott spent the 2022 season with the Detroit Lions where he appeared in 14 games, starting 13 of them. He finished the season with 95 tackles, 72 of them solo stops, three passes defensed, as well as an interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Elliott spent his first four seasons in Baltimore, where he appeared in 28 games, starting 22 of them.

Elliott had his best season in 2020 when he started all 16 games. He finished the year with 80 tackles, 51 of them solo stops, four passes defensed and two and a half sacks. He also had two forced fumbles.

Elliott spent the 2018 season on the Reserve/Injured List.

He played college football at Texas where he played in 31 games, starting 13. He finished with 106 tackles, 85 of them solo stops, nine interceptions, 23 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two and a half sacks. His final season he was a first-team All-American selection and first-team All-Big 12 selection.

Related: How He Fits: DeShon Elliott

PHOTOS: Steelers sign DeShon Elliott

Steelers sign S DeShon Elliott on a two-year contract

Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott (21) tackles New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) during an NFL football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
1 / 9

Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott (21) tackles New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) during an NFL football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
2 / 9

Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs against Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott (21) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
3 / 9

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs against Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott (21) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Ed Zurga/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott (21) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
4 / 9

Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott (21) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs up field with the ball against Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott (21) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
5 / 9

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs up field with the ball against Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott (21) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott (21) intercepts a pass in the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
6 / 9

Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott (21) intercepts a pass in the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott (21) runs during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, December 03, 2023 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
7 / 9

Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott (21) runs during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, December 03, 2023 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott (21) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
8 / 9

Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott (21) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott (21) comes off the field at halftime of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
9 / 9

Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott (21) comes off the field at halftime of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Wilson signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year contract
news

Queen signed to three-year contract

The Steelers signed linebacker Patrick Queen to a three-year contract
news

Kuntz signed to three-year contract 

The Steelers signed long snapper Christian Kuntz to a three-year contract 
news

Steelers acquire Jackson in trade with Panthers

The Steelers acquired cornerback Donte Jackson and a sixth-round pick from Carolina in a trade that sent Diontae Johnson to Carolina
news

Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers made multiple roster moves today
news

Steelers release Neal

The Steelers released safety Keanu Neal

news

Steelers release Cole

The Steelers have released center Mason Cole
news

Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers released three veteran players on Monday
news

Meadors signed to Reserve/Future contract

The Steelers signed defensive back Nate Meadors to a Reserve/Future contract
news

Steelers sign five to Reserve/Future contracts

The Steelers signed five players, including some who spent time on the practice squad in 2023, to Reserve/Future contracts
news

Steelers sign 17 to Reserve/Future contracts

The Steelers signed multiple players to Reserve/Future contracts today
Advertising