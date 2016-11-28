Steelers fought for a win

"There are a lot of people that have a lot more adversity than what we had to deal with," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "The bottom line is we were here when they kicked the ball off and that was going to be enough. We focused on those things. I thought our guys did a nice job of handling it, we talked openly about it and we showed up to the stadium to play the game."

The Steelers got on the board first when Emmanuel Sanders pulled in a four-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger for the 7-0 lead.

It was a lead that wouldn't last long as the Giants got on the board on the ensuing drive. The Giants got great field position when Keenan Lewis was hit was a 41-yard pass interference penalty, a call many thought was just a good defensive play. On third-and-two from the two, Ike Taylor broke up Eli Manning's pass, but Ryan Clark was hit with a penalty for a blow to the head of Victor Cruz. Andre Brown took it in from the one-yard line for a touchdown, tying the game at 7-7.

Things didn't look good when Osi Umenyiora hit Roethlisberger's arm, knocking the ball free. Michael Boley recovered it and returned it for a 70-yard touchdown and 14-7 lead, a score that was upheld despite it appearing that Roethlisberger had some control of the ball as his arm moved forward and he threw it into the ground.

The Steelers closed the gap to 14-10 just before halftime on a Shaun Suisham 30-yard field goal.